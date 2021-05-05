Keebeck Alpha, LP Buys iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

New Purchases: EWY, KRE, EWJ, VWO, KBE, IWN, RSX, IJR, IWM, TCF, MIK, PS, PRSP, FPRX, CATM, NBLX, ITB, BND, ATH, ENBL, XLF, FXI, TPCO, PBCT, CLGX, MGLN, GLOG, PTVCB, BPFH, XLE, FLIR, CMD, EGOV, SMTX, SPWH, LQD, GMLP, IJH, STAY, MDY, FLY, CTB, FRTA, TLND, PMBC, GDX, GLUU, EWA, IWD, LITE, COHR, PRAH, CHNG, NRG, VNQ, TFC, EWG, SDY, SAVE, PFSI, CBPO, ALK, IWB, COWN, TWOU, GOCO, IVV, PCG, UNIT, GEO, CIO, CXW, TEN, SDC, OSUR, RUHN, CDXC, AXL, FPR,

Investment company Keebeck Alpha, LP Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keebeck Alpha, LP. As of 2021Q1, Keebeck Alpha, LP owns 174 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) - 99,076 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. New Position VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 36,450 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.88% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 125,640 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.44% SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 79,241 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 73,293 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. New Position

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $90.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 99,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 79,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $68.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 73,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 90,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $54.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 83,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $164.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 23,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 124.10%. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $297.474000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 15,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in CIT Group Inc by 291.03%. The purchase prices were between $35.81 and $53.08, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 66,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 422.73%. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 17,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in Navistar International Corp by 199.38%. The purchase prices were between $43.92 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $44.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 68,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in Watford Holdings Ltd by 199.00%. The purchase prices were between $34.55 and $34.91, with an estimated average price of $34.73. The stock is now traded at around $34.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 86,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 196.52%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 17,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $51 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.18.

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.52, with an estimated average price of $11.47.

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. The sale prices were between $17.67 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $18.83.

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $9.47.