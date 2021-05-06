Logo
Cadence Bank Na Buys Procter & Gamble Co, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Cadence Bank Na (Current Portfolio) buys Procter & Gamble Co, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Facebook Inc, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund, Alibaba Group Holding, Granite Construction Inc, Hasbro Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cadence Bank Na. As of 2021Q1, Cadence Bank Na owns 204 stocks with a total value of $317 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CADENCE BANK NA's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cadence+bank+na/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CADENCE BANK NA
  1. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 150,423 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.05%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,988 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 90,213 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.40%
  4. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 188,679 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.21%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 53,795 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.13%
New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $154.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.82 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $143. The stock is now traded at around $159.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $311.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $113.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $237.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $248.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Cadence Bank Na added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 23.05%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $133.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 150,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Cadence Bank Na added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.25%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 6,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Cadence Bank Na added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 322.35%. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $81.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Cadence Bank Na added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 46.17%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Cadence Bank Na added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 33.29%. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $125.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Cadence Bank Na added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 132.01%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $282.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Granite Construction Inc (GVA)

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in Granite Construction Inc. The sale prices were between $26.62 and $40.61, with an estimated average price of $34.58.

Sold Out: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $89.43 and $99.25, with an estimated average price of $94.87.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of CADENCE BANK NA. Also check out:

1. CADENCE BANK NA's Undervalued Stocks
2. CADENCE BANK NA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CADENCE BANK NA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CADENCE BANK NA keeps buying

