Kendall Capital Management Buys CSG Systems International Inc, Polaris Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Capital Bancorp Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kendall Capital Management Buys CSG Systems International Inc, Polaris Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Capital Bancorp Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kendall Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys CSG Systems International Inc, Polaris Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Federated Hermes Inc, Equitable Holdings Inc, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Capital Bancorp Inc, PRA Health Sciences Inc, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kendall Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Kendall Capital Management owns 139 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kendall Capital Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kendall+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kendall Capital Management
  1. VSE Corp (VSEC) - 164,333 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio.
  2. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 93,471 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.34%
  3. Intel Corp (INTC) - 70,017 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%
  4. CDW Corp (CDW) - 25,930 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26%
  5. Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) - 57,798 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11%
New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $141.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.42 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 22,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Federated Hermes Inc (FHI)

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in Federated Hermes Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $31.49, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $31.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99. The stock is now traded at around $134.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW)

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.78 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CACI International Inc (CACI)

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.37 and $259.21, with an estimated average price of $239.25. The stock is now traded at around $262.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS)

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in CSG Systems International Inc by 276.31%. The purchase prices were between $43.09 and $48.83, with an estimated average price of $46.11. The stock is now traded at around $45.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 30,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $28.81. The stock is now traded at around $35.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 76,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 27.79%. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $56.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vistra Corp (VST)

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 25.99%. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 50,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.34%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51. The stock is now traded at around $109.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Capital Bancorp Inc (CBNK)

Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Capital Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $13.6 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $16.36.

Sold Out: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.69 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $41.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kendall Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Kendall Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kendall Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kendall Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kendall Capital Management keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider