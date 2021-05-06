Kendall Capital Management Buys CSG Systems International Inc, Polaris Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Capital Bancorp Inc

New Purchases: PII, SFM, FHI, SJM, AAWW, NXST, CACI, TPL, GPI, HOME, CVX, TFC, IJS, SAMOF, BASA,

PII, SFM, FHI, SJM, AAWW, NXST, CACI, TPL, GPI, HOME, CVX, TFC, IJS, SAMOF, BASA, Added Positions: CSGS, JPST, EQH, OMF, BMY, OMC, CDW, TAP, VST, ABC, WU, VTI, INTC, RCII, MRK, CBOE, WERN, WWE, PRGS, JAZZ, JCOM, DELL, REGN, BWA, GLDM, ARW, T, AN, DLX, MEDP, TSN, GUNR, REZ, ORLY, WW, JNJ, BIIB, MO, SCS, IJK,

CSGS, JPST, EQH, OMF, BMY, OMC, CDW, TAP, VST, ABC, WU, VTI, INTC, RCII, MRK, CBOE, WERN, WWE, PRGS, JAZZ, JCOM, DELL, REGN, BWA, GLDM, ARW, T, AN, DLX, MEDP, TSN, GUNR, REZ, ORLY, WW, JNJ, BIIB, MO, SCS, IJK, Reduced Positions: GNRC, BKNG, PRAH, PENN, URI, STAY, NSC, ROP, DAR, MA, DFS, DTD, LYB, DAL, IWF, AES, LNC, HCA, STL, BHF, VLO, CADE, VZ, UNP, GPN, LEA, ACN, GILD, SYK, AAPL, HBAN, ABR, DHR, TMHC, FIS, VIAC, CMI, VGK, CMCSA, FISV,

GNRC, BKNG, PRAH, PENN, URI, STAY, NSC, ROP, DAR, MA, DFS, DTD, LYB, DAL, IWF, AES, LNC, HCA, STL, BHF, VLO, CADE, VZ, UNP, GPN, LEA, ACN, GILD, SYK, AAPL, HBAN, ABR, DHR, TMHC, FIS, VIAC, CMI, VGK, CMCSA, FISV, Sold Out: CBNK, ALSN,

Investment company Kendall Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys CSG Systems International Inc, Polaris Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Federated Hermes Inc, Equitable Holdings Inc, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Capital Bancorp Inc, PRA Health Sciences Inc, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kendall Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Kendall Capital Management owns 139 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kendall Capital Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kendall+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

VSE Corp (VSEC) - 164,333 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 93,471 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.34% Intel Corp (INTC) - 70,017 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41% CDW Corp (CDW) - 25,930 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26% Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) - 57,798 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11%

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $141.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.42 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 22,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in Federated Hermes Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $31.49, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $31.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99. The stock is now traded at around $134.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.78 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.37 and $259.21, with an estimated average price of $239.25. The stock is now traded at around $262.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in CSG Systems International Inc by 276.31%. The purchase prices were between $43.09 and $48.83, with an estimated average price of $46.11. The stock is now traded at around $45.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 30,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $28.81. The stock is now traded at around $35.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 76,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 27.79%. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $56.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 25.99%. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 50,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.34%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51. The stock is now traded at around $109.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Capital Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $13.6 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $16.36.

Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.69 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $41.62.