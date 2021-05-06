Kendall Capital Management Buys CSG Systems International Inc, Polaris Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Capital Bancorp Inc

- New Purchases: PII, SFM, FHI, SJM, AAWW, NXST, CACI, TPL, GPI, HOME, CVX, TFC, IJS, SAMOF, BASA,
- Added Positions: CSGS, JPST, EQH, OMF, BMY, OMC, CDW, TAP, VST, ABC, WU, VTI, INTC, RCII, MRK, CBOE, WERN, WWE, PRGS, JAZZ, JCOM, DELL, REGN, BWA, GLDM, ARW, T, AN, DLX, MEDP, TSN, GUNR, REZ, ORLY, WW, JNJ, BIIB, MO, SCS, IJK,
- Reduced Positions: GNRC, BKNG, PRAH, PENN, URI, STAY, NSC, ROP, DAR, MA, DFS, DTD, LYB, DAL, IWF, AES, LNC, HCA, STL, BHF, VLO, CADE, VZ, UNP, GPN, LEA, ACN, GILD, SYK, AAPL, HBAN, ABR, DHR, TMHC, FIS, VIAC, CMI, VGK, CMCSA, FISV,
- Sold Out: CBNK, ALSN,
- VSE Corp (VSEC) - 164,333 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 93,471 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.34%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 70,017 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%
- CDW Corp (CDW) - 25,930 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26%
- Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) - 57,798 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11%
Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $141.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)
Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.42 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 22,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Federated Hermes Inc (FHI)
Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in Federated Hermes Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $31.49, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $31.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99. The stock is now traded at around $134.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW)
Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.78 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CACI International Inc (CACI)
Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.37 and $259.21, with an estimated average price of $239.25. The stock is now traded at around $262.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS)
Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in CSG Systems International Inc by 276.31%. The purchase prices were between $43.09 and $48.83, with an estimated average price of $46.11. The stock is now traded at around $45.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 30,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)
Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $28.81. The stock is now traded at around $35.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 76,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 27.79%. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $56.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vistra Corp (VST)
Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 25.99%. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 50,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.34%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)
Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51. The stock is now traded at around $109.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Capital Bancorp Inc (CBNK)
Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Capital Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $13.6 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $16.36.Sold Out: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)
Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.69 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $41.62.
