Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, NiSource Inc, Rio Tinto PLC, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Indianapolis, IN, based Investment company Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, NiSource Inc, Rio Tinto PLC, BHP Group, Synovus Financial Corp, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc, First Solar Inc, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goelzer Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. owns 199 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Goelzer Investment Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goelzer+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Goelzer Investment Management, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 571,547 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87%
  2. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 636,279 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 160,357 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 94,367 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34%
  5. iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 578,644 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 106,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NiSource Inc (NI)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in NiSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.26 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $22.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 136,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $90.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 40,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 43,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Synovus Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $41.88. The stock is now traded at around $48.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 62,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CACI International Inc (CACI)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.37 and $259.21, with an estimated average price of $239.25. The stock is now traded at around $262.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc by 98.04%. The purchase prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.67. The stock is now traded at around $165.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 29,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 31.32%. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $104.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 101,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 274,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 110.87%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $139.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $213.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $36.3 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.49.

Sold Out: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $94.84 and $111.38, with an estimated average price of $104.26.

Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08.

Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.

Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16.



