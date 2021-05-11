First Pacific Advisors, LLC Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Alteryx Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Sells Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Baidu Inc, Signature Bank

- New Purchases: AYX, ESGC, URTH, EA, TTWO, TSLA, HCA, ZG, SFM, SPOT, ZM,
- Added Positions: IFF, WLTW, BLK, LOW, LULU, MELI, SHOP, SQ, OKTA, ZS, DOCU, AVLR, SWI, CRWD, PLTR,
- Reduced Positions: JEF, BIDU, SBNY, GOOGL, DELL, BKNG, GOOG, AIG, HWM, WFC, AVGO, ADI, LPLA, TEL, CMCSA, UNVR, C, AON, MAR, KMI, CHTR, UPWK, BABA, OEC, CHNG, EBC, DLTR, RUSHA, LMT, ACN, GDRX, AAPL, HD, TDW, HON, PYPL, INTU, SHLX, MA, MMP, SPGI, MDT, MCO, SYK, V, UNH, ALGT,
- Sold Out: BAC, CIT, IDCC, GPK, THS, SAIC, HMN, CRI, SWM, MSM, AEL, CSWI, SYNA, OSK, FN, PVH, CSGS, GGG, ARW, VSH, SNX, NJR, RLI, GIII, CNXC, SFBS, SJI, CNO, SCHL, OMI, DAR, ISBC, LTHM, ANAT, AX, DCO, MTZ, AGCO, UNF, WMT, CFX, CCF, BRK.B, TRIP, LFUS, FSTR, FSLY, AAN, DG, VSEC, MCD,
For the details of
First Pacific Advisors 's stock buys and sells,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+pacific+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 9,509,463 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
- American International Group Inc (AIG) - 9,541,396 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.68%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 905,387 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 194,473 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.61%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,359,570 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alteryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $80.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 167,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eros STX Global Corp (ESGC)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eros STX Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.72 and $2.24, with an estimated average price of $2.01. The stock is now traded at around $1.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 404,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI World ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.49 and $119.21, with an estimated average price of $116.05. The stock is now traded at around $123.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65. The stock is now traded at around $168.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $296.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 420 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $230.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 182.76%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $138.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,215,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 52.45%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $265.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 145,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 335.00%. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $322.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 435 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Okta Inc by 39.18%. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $237.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 31.81%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $194.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 920 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 46.58%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1100.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 107 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.Sold Out: CIT Group Inc (CIT)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CIT Group Inc. The sale prices were between $35.81 and $53.08, with an estimated average price of $44.84.Sold Out: InterDigital Inc (IDCC)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in InterDigital Inc. The sale prices were between $61.05 and $68.94, with an estimated average price of $65.41.Sold Out: Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.06.Sold Out: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $38.24 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $47.33.Sold Out: Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Horace Mann Educators Corp. The sale prices were between $38.04 and $43.98, with an estimated average price of $41.34.Reduced: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 49.43%. The sale prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.21%. First Pacific Advisors , LLC still held 7,131,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Baidu Inc by 47.51%. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. First Pacific Advisors , LLC still held 518,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Signature Bank (SBNY)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Signature Bank by 71.23%. The sale prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $247.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. First Pacific Advisors , LLC still held 269,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 43.1%. The sale prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $97.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. First Pacific Advisors , LLC still held 1,255,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 23.56%. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2232.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. First Pacific Advisors , LLC still held 97,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc by 22.1%. The sale prices were between $23.6 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $32.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. First Pacific Advisors , LLC still held 7,233,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of First Pacific Advisors. Also check out:
1. First Pacific Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Pacific Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Pacific Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Pacific Advisors keeps buying