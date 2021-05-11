Logo
First Pacific Advisors, LLC Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Alteryx Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Sells Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Baidu Inc, Signature Bank

Author's Avatar
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company First Pacific Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Alteryx Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, iShares MSCI World ETF, Eros STX Global Corp, sells Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Baidu Inc, Signature Bank, Dell Technologies Inc, Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Pacific Advisors , LLC. As of 2021Q1, First Pacific Advisors, LLC owns 123 stocks with a total value of $7.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

First Pacific Advisors 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+pacific+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Pacific Advisors
  1. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 9,509,463 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
  2. American International Group Inc (AIG) - 9,541,396 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.68%
  3. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 905,387 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 194,473 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.61%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,359,570 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
New Purchase: Alteryx Inc (AYX)


First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alteryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $80.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 167,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eros STX Global Corp (ESGC)


First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eros STX Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.72 and $2.24, with an estimated average price of $2.01. The stock is now traded at around $1.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 404,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH)


First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI World ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.49 and $119.21, with an estimated average price of $116.05. The stock is now traded at around $123.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)


First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65. The stock is now traded at around $168.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)


First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $296.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)


First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $230.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 182.76%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $138.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,215,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 52.45%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $265.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 145,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 335.00%. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $322.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Okta Inc by 39.18%. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $237.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 31.81%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $194.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 46.58%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1100.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Sold Out: CIT Group Inc (CIT)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CIT Group Inc. The sale prices were between $35.81 and $53.08, with an estimated average price of $44.84.

Sold Out: InterDigital Inc (IDCC)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in InterDigital Inc. The sale prices were between $61.05 and $68.94, with an estimated average price of $65.41.

Sold Out: Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.06.

Sold Out: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $38.24 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $47.33.

Sold Out: Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Horace Mann Educators Corp. The sale prices were between $38.04 and $43.98, with an estimated average price of $41.34.

Reduced: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 49.43%. The sale prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.21%.

First Pacific Advisors , LLC still held 7,131,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Baidu Inc by 47.51%. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%.

First Pacific Advisors , LLC still held 518,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Signature Bank (SBNY)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Signature Bank by 71.23%. The sale prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $247.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%.

First Pacific Advisors , LLC still held 269,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 43.1%. The sale prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $97.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%.

First Pacific Advisors , LLC still held 1,255,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 23.56%. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2232.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%.

First Pacific Advisors , LLC still held 97,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc by 22.1%. The sale prices were between $23.6 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $32.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%.

First Pacific Advisors , LLC still held 7,233,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Pacific Advisors. Also check out:


