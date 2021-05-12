Cbre Clarion Securities Llc Buys Extra Space Storage Inc, American Tower Corp, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Sells VICI Properties Inc, Welltower Inc, Invitation Homes Inc

- New Purchases: HLT, D, PEB, PK, GTY, ROIC, SLG, BIPC, LXP, NSA, OUT, UE, CEQP,
- Added Positions: EXR, AMT, CPT, PLD, MAA, CCI, BRX, UDR, HPP, NEE, KRC, UNP, FCPT, DRE, AEP, PEG, AEE, LNT, KSU, CMS, OFC, EXC, PGRE, NI, EQIX, FE, SITC, WY, PDM, HIW, DLR, DOC, SUI, MGP, AES, ESS, AIRC, AVB, O, MAR, STAG, PEAK, WTRG, ADC, TRP, HESM,
- Reduced Positions: VICI, WELL, INVH, ACC, LSI, SRC, EQR, CUZ, NSC, REG, STOR, ARE, KMI, VER, CONE, SPG, SRE, LNG, CXP, QTS, HTA, RPAI, NNN, VTR, CUBE, AMH, BDN, REXR, FR, HR, AKR, PSB, FRT, BXP, APLE, OKE, PAA, MPLX, ENB, NS, PSXP, EPD, MMP, WRI, DCP, TRGP, ET, WMB,
- Sold Out: IRM, TRNO, ATO, HST, WRE, COR, TCP,
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 4,052,878 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.16%
- Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 3,119,477 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 1,051,123 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.44%
- Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) - 1,645,100 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.35%
- Duke Realty Corp (DRE) - 5,132,453 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.77%
Cbre Clarion Securities Llc initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 506,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Cbre Clarion Securities Llc initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 279,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)
Cbre Clarion Securities Llc initiated holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $21.96. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 652,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)
Cbre Clarion Securities Llc initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $19.86. The stock is now traded at around $21.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 668,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)
Cbre Clarion Securities Llc initiated holding in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 395,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Getty Realty Corp (GTY)
Cbre Clarion Securities Llc initiated holding in Getty Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.14 and $29.67, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 221,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)
Cbre Clarion Securities Llc added to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 63.35%. The purchase prices were between $108.71 and $133.95, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $143.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,645,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Cbre Clarion Securities Llc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 41.44%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $242.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 1,051,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Camden Property Trust (CPT)
Cbre Clarion Securities Llc added to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 48.18%. The purchase prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03. The stock is now traded at around $119.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,303,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)
Cbre Clarion Securities Llc added to a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc by 36.85%. The purchase prices were between $122.67 and $148.59, with an estimated average price of $136.09. The stock is now traded at around $155.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,005,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)
Cbre Clarion Securities Llc added to a holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc by 31.77%. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,482,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: UDR Inc (UDR)
Cbre Clarion Securities Llc added to a holding in UDR Inc by 30.86%. The purchase prices were between $36.79 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.38. The stock is now traded at around $45.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,534,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43.Sold Out: Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO)
Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold out a holding in Terreno Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $57.52.Sold Out: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)
Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $84.61 and $98.89, with an estimated average price of $91.02.Sold Out: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)
Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $13.5 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.62.Sold Out: Washington REIT (WRE)
Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold out a holding in Washington REIT. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $24.82, with an estimated average price of $22.83.Sold Out: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)
Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69.
