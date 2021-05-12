Logo
Cbre Clarion Securities Llc Buys Extra Space Storage Inc, American Tower Corp, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Sells VICI Properties Inc, Welltower Inc, Invitation Homes Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Radnor, PA, based Investment company Cbre Clarion Securities Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Extra Space Storage Inc, American Tower Corp, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Camden Property Trust, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, sells VICI Properties Inc, Welltower Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, American Campus Communities Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cbre Clarion Securities Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cbre Clarion Securities Llc owns 115 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CBRE CLARION SECURITIES LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cbre+clarion+securities+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CBRE CLARION SECURITIES LLC
  1. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 4,052,878 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.16%
  2. Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 3,119,477 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%
  3. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 1,051,123 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.44%
  4. Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) - 1,645,100 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.35%
  5. Duke Realty Corp (DRE) - 5,132,453 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.77%
New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 506,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 279,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc initiated holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $21.96. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 652,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $19.86. The stock is now traded at around $21.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 668,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc initiated holding in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 395,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Getty Realty Corp (GTY)

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc initiated holding in Getty Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.14 and $29.67, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 221,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc added to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 63.35%. The purchase prices were between $108.71 and $133.95, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $143.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,645,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 41.44%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $242.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 1,051,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc added to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 48.18%. The purchase prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03. The stock is now traded at around $119.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,303,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc added to a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc by 36.85%. The purchase prices were between $122.67 and $148.59, with an estimated average price of $136.09. The stock is now traded at around $155.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,005,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc added to a holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc by 31.77%. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,482,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UDR Inc (UDR)

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc added to a holding in UDR Inc by 30.86%. The purchase prices were between $36.79 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.38. The stock is now traded at around $45.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,534,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43.

Sold Out: Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO)

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold out a holding in Terreno Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $57.52.

Sold Out: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $84.61 and $98.89, with an estimated average price of $91.02.

Sold Out: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $13.5 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.62.

Sold Out: Washington REIT (WRE)

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold out a holding in Washington REIT. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $24.82, with an estimated average price of $22.83.

Sold Out: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of CBRE CLARION SECURITIES LLC. Also check out:

