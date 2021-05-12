Chilton Capital Management Llc Buys ConocoPhillips, Sysco Corp, American Assets Trust Inc, Sells American Tower Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc

New Purchases: SYY, AAT, HR, ADBE, STXB, IWV, ADI, BA, BK, CDG0, ROK, INTC, XEC, BOKF, BKH, MO, HMLP, ET, IJH, AGG, CVS,

Added Positions: COP, WELL, VNQI, IEMG, FNDE, LSI, APD, AMZN, PG, DOV, V, T, NXPI, MSFT, ORLY, SUI, EQIX, AZN, UNH, HON, LDOS, FB, TJX, WM, COST, SBAC, TMO, PLYM, PPG, EPD, VZ, PGR, DG, ABT, AB, VUG, VCSH, XLK, VEA, DLR, PFE, MAIN, GE, CVX, VOO, ZTS, XLY, XLV, XLF, SCHO, FNDF, NEE, MCD, PFF, FLOT,

Reduced Positions: AMT, FIS, AVB, BXP, XOM, PLD, CPT, BND, RDS.B, AVGO, AMH, COLD, NVS, DIS, FANG, CCI, INVH, ALEX, CAT, VICI, CMCSA, VTR, ESS, SPY, CRM, QTS, REXR, PNFP, VWO, GSY, KO, CUZ, WMT, XLB, VXF, VB, JHML, WFC, NOC, LMT, PXH, GOOGL, ACC, MMM, PRF, IVV, EOG, XLU, XLC, IFF, HAL, GILD, FNDX, DD, CSCO, BMY, WES, SCHB, LH, SCHW, SLB, SBR, RDS.A, EFA, IWF, JNJ, PEP, KMB, KMI, MRO,

Sold Out: CTO, CXO, CMI, FLIR, EEMV, XLE, CONE, WPX,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Chilton Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys ConocoPhillips, Sysco Corp, American Assets Trust Inc, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, Welltower Inc, sells American Tower Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, CTO Realty Growth Inc, Boston Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chilton Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Chilton Capital Management Llc owns 191 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 462,042 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 229,734 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,666 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54% SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 136,021 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 241,875 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%

Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 206,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in American Assets Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $30.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 268,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $31.3, with an estimated average price of $30.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 261,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $472.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $24.18, with an estimated average price of $20.35. The stock is now traded at around $22.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 59,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63. The stock is now traded at around $241.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 4372.13%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 319,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 45.90%. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $74.55, with an estimated average price of $67.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 209,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.60%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 136,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 292.69%. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $30.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 80,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 62.67%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 64,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 36.23%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chilton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc. The sale prices were between $41.68 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $48.58.

Chilton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Chilton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73.

Chilton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18.

Chilton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Chilton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.