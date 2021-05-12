Chilton Capital Management Llc Buys ConocoPhillips, Sysco Corp, American Assets Trust Inc, Sells American Tower Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Chilton Capital Management Llc Buys ConocoPhillips, Sysco Corp, American Assets Trust Inc, Sells American Tower Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Chilton Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ConocoPhillips, Sysco Corp, American Assets Trust Inc, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, Welltower Inc, sells American Tower Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, CTO Realty Growth Inc, Boston Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chilton Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Chilton Capital Management Llc owns 191 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHILTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chilton+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CHILTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 462,042 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 229,734 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,666 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%
  4. SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 136,021 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 241,875 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 206,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Assets Trust Inc (AAT)

Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in American Assets Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $30.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 268,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)

Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $31.3, with an estimated average price of $30.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 261,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $472.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (STXB)

Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $24.18, with an estimated average price of $20.35. The stock is now traded at around $22.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 59,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63. The stock is now traded at around $241.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 4372.13%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 319,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 45.90%. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $74.55, with an estimated average price of $67.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 209,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.60%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 136,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)

Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 292.69%. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $30.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 80,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 62.67%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 64,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 36.23%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: CTO Realty Growth Inc (CTO)

Chilton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc. The sale prices were between $41.68 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $48.58.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Chilton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Chilton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

Chilton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18.

Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Chilton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Chilton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of CHILTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. CHILTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CHILTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CHILTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CHILTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider