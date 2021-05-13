Impala Asset Management LLC Buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Thor Industries Inc

- New Purchases: WFG, PXD, LYB, AGCO, ASTE, OSK, WDC, TFII, SONY, INDA, VMC, APA, NLS, NVDA,
- Added Positions: DAC, UAL, HES, TROX, ADNT, TECK, CNK, CENX, DVN, TTWO, LAD, MT, DOW, FLR, DY, TCKRF, KL, VALE,
- Reduced Positions: KNX, HOG, NVR, RIO, DOOR, SLB, LPX, HGV, COP, SBSW, MU, FDX, RKT, HOME, NSC, SBLK,
- Sold Out: FCX, THO, CMI, SIX, EOG, KBH, LEA, CLR, GBX, F, DKS, HP, CRSR, KIRK, SPR,
For the details of Impala Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/impala+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Impala Asset Management LLC
- West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG) - 1,998,377 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) - 2,543,687 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.9%
- Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 1,160,700 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio.
- Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 916,978 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.6%
- NVR Inc (NVR) - 14,825 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.76%
Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.62%. The holding were 1,998,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $150.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 248,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $109.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 295,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.51 and $147.43, with an estimated average price of $124.57. The stock is now traded at around $143.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 122,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Astec Industries Inc (ASTE)
Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Astec Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.76 and $77.23, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $68.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 196,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)
Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $120.3, with an estimated average price of $103.51. The stock is now traded at around $132.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 86,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Danaos Corp (DAC)
Impala Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Danaos Corp by 218.71%. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $37.42. The stock is now traded at around $54.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 826,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Impala Asset Management LLC added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 235.19%. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $51.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 636,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hess Corp (HES)
Impala Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Hess Corp by 234.68%. The purchase prices were between $52.8 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $63.88. The stock is now traded at around $79.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 502,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX)
Impala Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 114.02%. The purchase prices were between $14.36 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $17.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,977,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Adient PLC (ADNT)
Impala Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Adient PLC by 90.91%. The purchase prices were between $31.31 and $48, with an estimated average price of $37.75. The stock is now traded at around $46.533200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 868,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)
Impala Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 895.33%. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 995,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41.Sold Out: Thor Industries Inc (THO)
Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $93.8 and $152.2, with an estimated average price of $121.31.Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73.Sold Out: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)
Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $31.65 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $41.64.Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77.Sold Out: KB Home (KBH)
Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in KB Home. The sale prices were between $32.49 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $41.35.
Here is the complete portfolio of Impala Asset Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Impala Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Impala Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Impala Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Impala Asset Management LLC keeps buying