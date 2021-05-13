Impala Asset Management LLC Buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Thor Industries Inc

New Purchases: WFG, PXD, LYB, AGCO, ASTE, OSK, WDC, TFII, SONY, INDA, VMC, APA, NLS, NVDA,

New Canaan, CT, based Investment company Impala Asset Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Danaos Corp, United Airlines Holdings Inc, sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Thor Industries Inc, Cummins Inc, NVR Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Impala Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Impala Asset Management LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG) - 1,998,377 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. New Position Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) - 2,543,687 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.9% Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 1,160,700 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 916,978 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.6% NVR Inc (NVR) - 14,825 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.76%

Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.62%. The holding were 1,998,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $150.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 248,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $109.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 295,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.51 and $147.43, with an estimated average price of $124.57. The stock is now traded at around $143.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 122,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Astec Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.76 and $77.23, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $68.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 196,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $120.3, with an estimated average price of $103.51. The stock is now traded at around $132.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 86,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Danaos Corp by 218.71%. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $37.42. The stock is now traded at around $54.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 826,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 235.19%. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $51.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 636,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Hess Corp by 234.68%. The purchase prices were between $52.8 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $63.88. The stock is now traded at around $79.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 502,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 114.02%. The purchase prices were between $14.36 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $17.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,977,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Adient PLC by 90.91%. The purchase prices were between $31.31 and $48, with an estimated average price of $37.75. The stock is now traded at around $46.533200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 868,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 895.33%. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 995,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41.

Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $93.8 and $152.2, with an estimated average price of $121.31.

Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73.

Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $31.65 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $41.64.

Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77.

Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in KB Home. The sale prices were between $32.49 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $41.35.