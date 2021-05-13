Impala Asset Management LLC Buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Thor Industries Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Impala Asset Management LLC Buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Thor Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
New Canaan, CT, based Investment company Impala Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Danaos Corp, United Airlines Holdings Inc, sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Thor Industries Inc, Cummins Inc, NVR Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Impala Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Impala Asset Management LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Impala Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/impala+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Impala Asset Management LLC
  1. West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG) - 1,998,377 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) - 2,543,687 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.9%
  3. Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 1,160,700 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio.
  4. Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 916,978 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.6%
  5. NVR Inc (NVR) - 14,825 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.76%
New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.62%. The holding were 1,998,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $150.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 248,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $109.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 295,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AGCO Corp (AGCO)

Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.51 and $147.43, with an estimated average price of $124.57. The stock is now traded at around $143.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 122,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Astec Industries Inc (ASTE)

Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Astec Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.76 and $77.23, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $68.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 196,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $120.3, with an estimated average price of $103.51. The stock is now traded at around $132.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 86,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Danaos Corp (DAC)

Impala Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Danaos Corp by 218.71%. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $37.42. The stock is now traded at around $54.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 826,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Impala Asset Management LLC added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 235.19%. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $51.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 636,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hess Corp (HES)

Impala Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Hess Corp by 234.68%. The purchase prices were between $52.8 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $63.88. The stock is now traded at around $79.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 502,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX)

Impala Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 114.02%. The purchase prices were between $14.36 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $17.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,977,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adient PLC (ADNT)

Impala Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Adient PLC by 90.91%. The purchase prices were between $31.31 and $48, with an estimated average price of $37.75. The stock is now traded at around $46.533200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 868,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Impala Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 895.33%. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 995,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41.

Sold Out: Thor Industries Inc (THO)

Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $93.8 and $152.2, with an estimated average price of $121.31.

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73.

Sold Out: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $31.65 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $41.64.

Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77.

Sold Out: KB Home (KBH)

Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in KB Home. The sale prices were between $32.49 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $41.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of Impala Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Impala Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Impala Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Impala Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Impala Asset Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider