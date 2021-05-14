Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Airbnb Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

New Purchases: ABNB, NCR, COP, OTLK, SOXX, SE, XOM, FPI, TOTL, TSM, LRCX, LAND, REYN, PEJ, ICE, LIT, AIA, INTC, CSCO, BA, PINS, DASH, ATVI, VIG, OPEN, TWTR, VOD, KLAC, SJM, BXP, AMAT,

Added Positions: VOO, USB, PLD, TSLA, MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, BRK.B, V, CQQQ, VCIT, GOOGL, ICLN, GOOG, PSCH, FB, EMB, ADBE, NKE, UNH, HYG, TMO, DHR, JNJ, NVDA, IJR, DIS, DIA, SQ, AMLP, MU, HON, SHW, PYPL, FIS, SRVR, KO, CL, CMCSA, GPN, STWD, AVGO, IJH, IQV, INDA, FWONK, BABA, BLOK, VYM, XLB, CTT, PLAN, SLV, CTRN, U, MELI, FDX, XLY, ARKK, IVW, PFF, EWC, GLD, T, NEP, ARES, APD, CELH, COF, CVX, ARKG, RYN, PCH, JOE, ABT, BMY, SCHW, WELL, LMT, UPS, VLO, MA, FSLR, APO, VEEV, TDOC,

Reduced Positions: SPY, VDC, VGK, FINX, HACK, IHI, VHT, EWJ, SHV, XLV, XLP, IEI, XLU, IGSB, CLNY, PG, IGIB, BIL, GOVT, JPM, IWF, VCSH, EPP, VOOG, VO, QQQ, EEM, IGF, RSP, THD, RSX, EPR, KMI, VNM, MBB, FLOT, HD, TIP, ABBV, STAG, PLUG, TBT, PFE, COST, CNX, IWM, VRP, VWO, XLF, ARCC, BKLN, HTGC, RUN, WMT, FTDR, NOVA, PTON, TCPC, TXN, AINV, MRK, PEP, ONTO, MDLZ, GDX, GAIN, VZ, ADM, BSX, IEMG, TSLX, DOCU, NEE, FCX, MOO, LOW, ITW,

Sold Out: WWE, CXO, IDXX, WY, NFLX, DXJ, EXG, FEZ, VB, AMD, PBW, ZTS, IBB, ARKW, HIMX, VGT, VER, REGI, GIS, DY,

New York, NY, based Investment company Stelac Advisory Services LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Airbnb Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stelac Advisory Services LLC. As of 2021Q1, Stelac Advisory Services LLC owns 249 stocks with a total value of $326 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 87,061 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.88% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 344,833 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.63% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 173,800 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.10% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 41,522 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 197,723 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86%

Stelac Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 8,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stelac Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.09 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.84. The stock is now traded at around $46.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 24,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stelac Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $54.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stelac Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Outlook Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.94 and $3.31, with an estimated average price of $1.92. The stock is now traded at around $1.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stelac Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77. The stock is now traded at around $392.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stelac Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $202.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stelac Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.69%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $377.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 15,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stelac Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 29.03%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 136,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stelac Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 60.45%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $571.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stelac Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 155.42%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 19,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stelac Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 34.27%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 43,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stelac Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 62.38%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3161.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stelac Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $46.41 and $58.28, with an estimated average price of $52.49.

Stelac Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Stelac Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7.

Stelac Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06.

Stelac Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

Stelac Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $53.49 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $58.32.