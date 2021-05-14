Logo
Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Airbnb Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Stelac Advisory Services LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Airbnb Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stelac Advisory Services LLC. As of 2021Q1, Stelac Advisory Services LLC owns 249 stocks with a total value of $326 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stelac Advisory Services LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stelac+advisory+services+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stelac Advisory Services LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 87,061 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.88%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 344,833 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.63%
  3. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 173,800 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.10%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 41,522 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
  5. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 197,723 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86%
New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 8,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NCR Corp (NCR)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.09 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.84. The stock is now traded at around $46.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 24,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $54.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Outlook Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.94 and $3.31, with an estimated average price of $1.92. The stock is now traded at around $1.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77. The stock is now traded at around $392.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $202.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.69%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $377.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 15,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 29.03%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 136,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 60.45%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $571.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 155.42%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 19,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 34.27%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 43,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 62.38%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3161.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $46.41 and $58.28, with an estimated average price of $52.49.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7.

Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

Sold Out: WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $53.49 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $58.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stelac Advisory Services LLC. Also check out:

1. Stelac Advisory Services LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stelac Advisory Services LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stelac Advisory Services LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stelac Advisory Services LLC keeps buying
