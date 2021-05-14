Nicholas Co Inc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Sells PepsiCo Inc, Apple Inc, Gartner Inc

- New Purchases: NVDA, CDNS, SNPS, KLAC, WIX, GGG, AMAT, BLDR, MRCY, ROAD, INMD, ONTO, WD5A, TENB, ABBV, LECO,
- Added Positions: APD, ITW, ATR, CRM, KO, FISV, ICE, ADBE, MRK, JKHY, AVGO, ETN, NEE, ZEN, NUVA, BSX, WAB, MODN, LZB, EQIX, DD, SYY, SNN, CVET, TNDM, TCMD, SYNH, SWK, IBM, RPAY, NWL, EVTC, JNPR,
- Reduced Positions: PEP, AAPL, IT, LH, BLL, MSFT, CBRE, SCHW, XLNX, SBUX, ORLY, NOMD, VNT, JPM, CYBR, CMCSA, OLLI, FAST, KMX, PANW, QLYS, SAIL, VCRA, FHN, AMZN, TWLO, CSV, NXRT, MORN, AJG, SWKS, TECH, POWI, MCD, CFG, ABT, WBS, ADI, PNC, CB, MCHP, TGT, GPC, RJF, GBCI, LSCC, AVY, TJX, ROP, RMD, T, STE, VMC, EXLS, PTC, BJ, BL, OTIS, BURL, COP, IAA, HOLX, LW, CONE, FBHS, FLT, CDW, NDSN, NTRS, DLR, D, VZ, GSHD, USFD, WEC, WLTW, EMR, WNS, HBAN, CVS, EVOP, SCI, RSG, PG, COUP, FIS, OMCL, COO, MTD, MXIM, MMC, CNS, PODD,
- Sold Out: AMGN, GILD, BEAT, BMCH, VRTX, LOVE, TRHC, HCSG, WERN, SNA, FTNT,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 642,395 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.19%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 71,470 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 898,900 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.79%
- Aon PLC (AON) - 416,255 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio.
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 298,515 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
Nicholas Co Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $546.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 80,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
Nicholas Co Inc initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $122.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 195,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Nicholas Co Inc initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57. The stock is now traded at around $230.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 107,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Nicholas Co Inc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $296.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 58,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
Nicholas Co Inc initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $222.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 54,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Graco Inc (GGG)
Nicholas Co Inc initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $76.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 177,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Nicholas Co Inc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 710.95%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $299.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 164,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Nicholas Co Inc added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 378.75%. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $237.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 207,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AptarGroup Inc (ATR)
Nicholas Co Inc added to a holding in AptarGroup Inc by 65.95%. The purchase prices were between $128.28 and $144.82, with an estimated average price of $138.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 259,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Nicholas Co Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 48.04%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $211.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 174,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Nicholas Co Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,060,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)
Nicholas Co Inc added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 50.91%. The purchase prices were between $144.79 and $166.95, with an estimated average price of $152.44. The stock is now traded at around $157.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 84,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Nicholas Co Inc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Nicholas Co Inc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)
Nicholas Co Inc sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)
Nicholas Co Inc sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Nicholas Co Inc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.Sold Out: The Lovesac Co (LOVE)
Nicholas Co Inc sold out a holding in The Lovesac Co. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $64.69, with an estimated average price of $55.3.
