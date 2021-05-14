Logo
Nicholas Co Inc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Sells PepsiCo Inc, Apple Inc, Gartner Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nicholas Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Synopsys Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, sells PepsiCo Inc, Apple Inc, Gartner Inc, Amgen Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nicholas Co Inc . As of 2021Q1, Nicholas Co Inc owns 228 stocks with a total value of $5.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NICHOLAS CO INC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nicholas+co+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NICHOLAS CO INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 642,395 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.19%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 71,470 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 898,900 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.79%
  4. Aon PLC (AON) - 416,255 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio.
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 298,515 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Nicholas Co Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $546.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 80,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Nicholas Co Inc initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $122.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 195,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Nicholas Co Inc initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57. The stock is now traded at around $230.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 107,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Nicholas Co Inc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $296.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 58,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Nicholas Co Inc initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $222.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 54,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Graco Inc (GGG)

Nicholas Co Inc initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $76.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 177,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Nicholas Co Inc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 710.95%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $299.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 164,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Nicholas Co Inc added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 378.75%. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $237.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 207,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AptarGroup Inc (ATR)

Nicholas Co Inc added to a holding in AptarGroup Inc by 65.95%. The purchase prices were between $128.28 and $144.82, with an estimated average price of $138.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 259,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Nicholas Co Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 48.04%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $211.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 174,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Nicholas Co Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,060,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)

Nicholas Co Inc added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 50.91%. The purchase prices were between $144.79 and $166.95, with an estimated average price of $152.44. The stock is now traded at around $157.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 84,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Nicholas Co Inc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Nicholas Co Inc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

Nicholas Co Inc sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Nicholas Co Inc sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Nicholas Co Inc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.

Sold Out: The Lovesac Co (LOVE)

Nicholas Co Inc sold out a holding in The Lovesac Co. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $64.69, with an estimated average price of $55.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of NICHOLAS CO INC . Also check out:

1. NICHOLAS CO INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. NICHOLAS CO INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NICHOLAS CO INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NICHOLAS CO INC keeps buying
