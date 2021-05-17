Logo
Redwood Investments, LLC Buys Fox Factory Holding Corp, Onto Innovation Inc, Leslies Inc, Sells Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Brady Corp, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Newton, MA, based Investment company Redwood Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fox Factory Holding Corp, Onto Innovation Inc, Leslies Inc, Rada Electronics Industries, Overstock.com Inc, sells Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Brady Corp, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Workiva Inc, KAR Auction Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redwood Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Redwood Investments, LLC owns 123 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Redwood Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redwood+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Redwood Investments, LLC
  1. Synaptics Inc (SYNA) - 239,477 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.73%
  2. Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) - 186,409 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
  3. Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) - 266,125 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.07%
  4. Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) - 985,838 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
  5. Calix Inc (CALX) - 770,841 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.65%
New Purchase: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.41 and $141.75, with an estimated average price of $129.12. The stock is now traded at around $155.952500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 176,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.77 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $59.6. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 283,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Leslies Inc (LESL)

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $26.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 759,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rada Electronics Industries Ltd (RADA)

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Rada Electronics Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.38 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 736,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $74.94. The stock is now traded at around $72.671400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 114,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $95.07 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $107.66. The stock is now traded at around $114.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 64,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PJT Partners Inc (PJT)

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in PJT Partners Inc by 58.03%. The purchase prices were between $66.23 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $72.44. The stock is now traded at around $74.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 284,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Calix Inc (CALX)

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Calix Inc by 31.65%. The purchase prices were between $29.19 and $48.25, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $40.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 770,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Brink's Co (BCO)

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in The Brink's Co by 39.57%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $83.2, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $78.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 283,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Freshpet Inc by 38.77%. The purchase prices were between $136.64 and $172.52, with an estimated average price of $151.2. The stock is now traded at around $167.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 130,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Astec Industries Inc (ASTE)

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Astec Industries Inc by 23.28%. The purchase prices were between $57.76 and $77.23, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $70.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 303,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Addus HomeCare Corp (ADUS)

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Addus HomeCare Corp by 23.94%. The purchase prices were between $93.01 and $127.8, with an estimated average price of $114.08. The stock is now traded at around $95.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 163,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $44.46.

Sold Out: Brady Corp (BRC)

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Brady Corp. The sale prices were between $45.83 and $57.7, with an estimated average price of $52.27.

Sold Out: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $86.14 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $97.48.

Sold Out: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $17.07.

Sold Out: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36.

Sold Out: Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $180.37 and $226.26, with an estimated average price of $205.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Redwood Investments, LLC. Also check out:

1. Redwood Investments, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Redwood Investments, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Redwood Investments, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Redwood Investments, LLC keeps buying
