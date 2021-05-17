Redwood Investments, LLC Buys Fox Factory Holding Corp, Onto Innovation Inc, Leslies Inc, Sells Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Brady Corp, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc

New Purchases: FOXF, ONTO, LESL, RADA, OSTK, RYAAY, MRNA, ASR,

Newton, MA, based Investment company Redwood Investments, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Fox Factory Holding Corp, Onto Innovation Inc, Leslies Inc, Rada Electronics Industries, Overstock.com Inc, sells Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Brady Corp, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Workiva Inc, KAR Auction Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redwood Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Redwood Investments, LLC owns 123 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Synaptics Inc (SYNA) - 239,477 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.73% Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) - 186,409 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) - 266,125 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.07% Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) - 985,838 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76% Calix Inc (CALX) - 770,841 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.65%

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.41 and $141.75, with an estimated average price of $129.12. The stock is now traded at around $155.952500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 176,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.77 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $59.6. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 283,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $26.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 759,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Rada Electronics Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.38 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 736,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $74.94. The stock is now traded at around $72.671400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 114,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $95.07 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $107.66. The stock is now traded at around $114.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 64,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in PJT Partners Inc by 58.03%. The purchase prices were between $66.23 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $72.44. The stock is now traded at around $74.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 284,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Calix Inc by 31.65%. The purchase prices were between $29.19 and $48.25, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $40.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 770,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in The Brink's Co by 39.57%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $83.2, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $78.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 283,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Freshpet Inc by 38.77%. The purchase prices were between $136.64 and $172.52, with an estimated average price of $151.2. The stock is now traded at around $167.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 130,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Astec Industries Inc by 23.28%. The purchase prices were between $57.76 and $77.23, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $70.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 303,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Addus HomeCare Corp by 23.94%. The purchase prices were between $93.01 and $127.8, with an estimated average price of $114.08. The stock is now traded at around $95.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 163,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $44.46.

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Brady Corp. The sale prices were between $45.83 and $57.7, with an estimated average price of $52.27.

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $86.14 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $97.48.

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $17.07.

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36.

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $180.37 and $226.26, with an estimated average price of $205.37.