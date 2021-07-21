Arrow Financial Corp Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Williams Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Phillips 66, Valero Energy Corp, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: NUSC, IBHB, VGT, BIL, IEFA, VWO, ALL, VTI, VHT, QUAL, IWM, IUSG, IEMG, HYD, LOTZ, MMQ, TC50, AVGO, MARK, DLR, CCI, C,
- Added Positions: QQQ, AROW, IJR, WMB, XOM, BND, WM, CAT, LYB, HD, SUSB, MCD, DE, ABT, VZ, TRV, T, AEP, CVS, ACN, MUB, ADI, DOW, SQ, BPY, TFC, VIAC, ETN, CMCSA, TGT, COP, SRE, VTRS, CMI, KMB, IDA, DLTR, GILD,
- Reduced Positions: VCSH, VOO, VO, PSX, IJH, AGG, VLO, SPY, MRK, MSFT, NFLX, VB, AAPL, BMY, XLK, BAC, WMT, PYPL, SUSC, UNH, GOOGL, AMZN, XLV, XLC, JPM, PEP, XLF, PG, CRM, ORCL, XLP, ARE, XLY, CSCO, JNJ, UNP, GS, VNQ, SBUX, SYK, KO, STZ, TJX, AMGN, RTX, EOG, VMC, LOW, DIS, ECL, NEE, CERN, MAS, XLU, MS, XLI, BRK.B, IFF, PKG, XLE, BLK, PFE, XLB, SPYV, SPYG, BDX, ADP, AMAT, MDY, CHKP, LLY, OTIS, F, CARR, SLB, MAR, MKC, LMT, MET, MCHP, J, OXY, PAYX, ITW, BKNG, HAL, ROST, IR, LUV, SYY, TROW, USB, GIS, GE, ZBH, MA, AWK, FDX, FTV,
- Sold Out: PENN, ES, STT, MPC, VVV,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 278,666 shares, 14.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 301,100 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07%
- Arrow Financial Corp (AROW) - 1,413,370 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 399,328 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.06%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 128,517 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $24.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)
Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $405.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 104 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 490 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $74.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 974 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mind Medicine Inc (MMQ)
Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in Mind Medicine Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.8 and $3.89, with an estimated average price of $2.69. The stock is now traded at around $2.626000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 118.40%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $359.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 322.29%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $25.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 71,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 46.97%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 66,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 48.12%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 34,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 62.12%. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $144.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 46.88%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $210.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.Sold Out: State Street Corporation (STT)
Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45.Sold Out: Valvoline Inc (VVV)
Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Valvoline Inc. The sale prices were between $26.07 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $30.97.Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55.
