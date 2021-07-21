Arrow Financial Corp Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Williams Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Phillips 66, Valero Energy Corp, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Arrow Financial Corp Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Williams Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Phillips 66, Valero Energy Corp, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Glens Falls, NY, based Investment company Arrow Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Williams Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Waste Management Inc, sells Phillips 66, Valero Energy Corp, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arrow Financial Corp. As of 2021Q2, Arrow Financial Corp owns 315 stocks with a total value of $781 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARROW FINANCIAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arrow+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARROW FINANCIAL CORP
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 278,666 shares, 14.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 301,100 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07%
  3. Arrow Financial Corp (AROW) - 1,413,370 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 399,328 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.06%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 128,517 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
New Purchase: iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHB)

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $24.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $405.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $74.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mind Medicine Inc (MMQ)

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in Mind Medicine Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.8 and $3.89, with an estimated average price of $2.69. The stock is now traded at around $2.626000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 118.40%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $359.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 322.29%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $25.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 71,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 46.97%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 66,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 48.12%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 34,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 62.12%. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $144.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 46.88%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $210.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.

Sold Out: State Street Corporation (STT)

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45.

Sold Out: Valvoline Inc (VVV)

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Valvoline Inc. The sale prices were between $26.07 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $30.97.

Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of ARROW FINANCIAL CORP. Also check out:

1. ARROW FINANCIAL CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. ARROW FINANCIAL CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ARROW FINANCIAL CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ARROW FINANCIAL CORP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider