Arrow Financial Corp Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Williams Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Phillips 66, Valero Energy Corp, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: NUSC, IBHB, VGT, BIL, IEFA, VWO, ALL, VTI, VHT, QUAL, IWM, IUSG, IEMG, HYD, LOTZ, MMQ, TC50, AVGO, MARK, DLR, CCI, C,

NUSC, IBHB, VGT, BIL, IEFA, VWO, ALL, VTI, VHT, QUAL, IWM, IUSG, IEMG, HYD, LOTZ, MMQ, TC50, AVGO, MARK, DLR, CCI, C, Added Positions: QQQ, AROW, IJR, WMB, XOM, BND, WM, CAT, LYB, HD, SUSB, MCD, DE, ABT, VZ, TRV, T, AEP, CVS, ACN, MUB, ADI, DOW, SQ, BPY, TFC, VIAC, ETN, CMCSA, TGT, COP, SRE, VTRS, CMI, KMB, IDA, DLTR, GILD,

QQQ, AROW, IJR, WMB, XOM, BND, WM, CAT, LYB, HD, SUSB, MCD, DE, ABT, VZ, TRV, T, AEP, CVS, ACN, MUB, ADI, DOW, SQ, BPY, TFC, VIAC, ETN, CMCSA, TGT, COP, SRE, VTRS, CMI, KMB, IDA, DLTR, GILD, Reduced Positions: VCSH, VOO, VO, PSX, IJH, AGG, VLO, SPY, MRK, MSFT, NFLX, VB, AAPL, BMY, XLK, BAC, WMT, PYPL, SUSC, UNH, GOOGL, AMZN, XLV, XLC, JPM, PEP, XLF, PG, CRM, ORCL, XLP, ARE, XLY, CSCO, JNJ, UNP, GS, VNQ, SBUX, SYK, KO, STZ, TJX, AMGN, RTX, EOG, VMC, LOW, DIS, ECL, NEE, CERN, MAS, XLU, MS, XLI, BRK.B, IFF, PKG, XLE, BLK, PFE, XLB, SPYV, SPYG, BDX, ADP, AMAT, MDY, CHKP, LLY, OTIS, F, CARR, SLB, MAR, MKC, LMT, MET, MCHP, J, OXY, PAYX, ITW, BKNG, HAL, ROST, IR, LUV, SYY, TROW, USB, GIS, GE, ZBH, MA, AWK, FDX, FTV,

VCSH, VOO, VO, PSX, IJH, AGG, VLO, SPY, MRK, MSFT, NFLX, VB, AAPL, BMY, XLK, BAC, WMT, PYPL, SUSC, UNH, GOOGL, AMZN, XLV, XLC, JPM, PEP, XLF, PG, CRM, ORCL, XLP, ARE, XLY, CSCO, JNJ, UNP, GS, VNQ, SBUX, SYK, KO, STZ, TJX, AMGN, RTX, EOG, VMC, LOW, DIS, ECL, NEE, CERN, MAS, XLU, MS, XLI, BRK.B, IFF, PKG, XLE, BLK, PFE, XLB, SPYV, SPYG, BDX, ADP, AMAT, MDY, CHKP, LLY, OTIS, F, CARR, SLB, MAR, MKC, LMT, MET, MCHP, J, OXY, PAYX, ITW, BKNG, HAL, ROST, IR, LUV, SYY, TROW, USB, GIS, GE, ZBH, MA, AWK, FDX, FTV, Sold Out: PENN, ES, STT, MPC, VVV,

Glens Falls, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Williams Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Waste Management Inc, sells Phillips 66, Valero Energy Corp, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arrow Financial Corp. As of 2021Q2, Arrow Financial Corp owns 315 stocks with a total value of $781 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARROW FINANCIAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arrow+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 278,666 shares, 14.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 301,100 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07% Arrow Financial Corp (AROW) - 1,413,370 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 399,328 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.06% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 128,517 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $24.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $405.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $74.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arrow Financial Corp initiated holding in Mind Medicine Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.8 and $3.89, with an estimated average price of $2.69. The stock is now traded at around $2.626000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 118.40%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $359.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 322.29%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $25.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 71,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 46.97%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 66,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 48.12%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 34,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 62.12%. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $144.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arrow Financial Corp added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 46.88%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $210.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45.

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Valvoline Inc. The sale prices were between $26.07 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $30.97.

Arrow Financial Corp sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55.