Mcdonald Partners Llc Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells , Lowe's Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mcdonald Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, sells , Lowe's Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Vodafone Group PLC, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mcdonald Partners Llc. As of 2021Q2, Mcdonald Partners Llc owns 358 stocks with a total value of $535 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MCDONALD PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcdonald+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MCDONALD PARTNERS LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,941 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,095 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  3. Roku Inc (ROKU) - 22,039 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 25,157 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 54,319 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.65%
New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Mcdonald Partners Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 129,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Mcdonald Partners Llc initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 123,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Mcdonald Partners Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 35,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Mcdonald Partners Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Mcdonald Partners Llc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Mcdonald Partners Llc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Mcdonald Partners Llc added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 352.37%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.934500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 29,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Mcdonald Partners Llc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.89%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $122.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Mcdonald Partners Llc added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 39.39%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $111.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Mcdonald Partners Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 67.18%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $260.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Mcdonald Partners Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $205.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Mcdonald Partners Llc added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 23.73%. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $46.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Mcdonald Partners Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Mcdonald Partners Llc sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Mcdonald Partners Llc sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Sold Out: Parsons Corp (PSN)

Mcdonald Partners Llc sold out a holding in Parsons Corp. The sale prices were between $39.13 and $44.86, with an estimated average price of $41.07.

Sold Out: CareCloud Inc (MTBC)

Mcdonald Partners Llc sold out a holding in CareCloud Inc. The sale prices were between $7.43 and $9, with an estimated average price of $8.31.

Sold Out: Blackrock Municipal Inc Invstmt Tr (BBF)

Mcdonald Partners Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Inc Invstmt Tr. The sale prices were between $13.9 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $14.23.



