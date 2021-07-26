Great Diamond Partners, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Sysco Corp

- New Purchases: GNR, PEJ, XME, PPG, BDX, BFAM, GIS, NVO,
- Added Positions: IJR, IEI, SJNK, PFF, EMB, ICLN, EEMA, CWB, DES, VIGI, VIG, UNH, SCHD, IGIB, TDIV, AMZN, DFS, TXN, GOOGL, HON, ACN, AAPL, IJH, DSI, SCZ, KBE, ESGU, KRE, RSP, TGT, VXF, FCG, WM, HD, MS, SCHA, MCD, JPM, DVN, SPY, AVY, XOM, EFA, FAST, VTEB, BX, SBUX, SMH, PYPL, PEP, TJX, AWK, ALB, SHW, LOW, GOOG, SPDW, ADBE, WSM, ISRG, DE, FB, CSCO, ITW, INTC, NVDA, AVGO, BMY, LLY, NKE, MDLZ, MDT, MA, CMCSA, INTU, IBM, UL, UPS, TSM, CERN, GILD, GPC, GE, LIN, WMT, AZN, EMR, NVS,
- Reduced Positions: IWP, VTI, IDXX, IGSB, BAC, CRM, LW, JNJ, CVX, ITB, BABA, PFE, LMT, RTX, IPGP, QQQ, VZ, BRK.B, T, ASML, SBAC, SEIC, TSCO, TRV, WAB, DGX, PWR, XYL, PANW, NYT, LULU, LHCG, IQV, XLG, IFF, JBHT, FSLR, FRC, CREE, COST, COP, ANSS,
- Sold Out: IWO, SYY, TAN, LPLA, TMO,
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 107,617 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 95,403 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.53%
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 29,697 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.9%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 123,958 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 148.07%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,310 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.63 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $53.2. The stock is now traded at around $52.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 135,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 22,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $43.172000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 25,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01. The stock is now traded at around $164.748100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $249.569300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 875 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.39 and $180.4, with an estimated average price of $150.16. The stock is now traded at around $152.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 148.07%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 123,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 34.99%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 49,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $159.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $30.98 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $32.19. The stock is now traded at around $31.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 33,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.989100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $87.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.Sold Out: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51.Sold Out: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $134.61 and $156.7, with an estimated average price of $145.39.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.
