Great Diamond Partners, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Sysco Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Great Diamond Partners, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Sysco Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Great Diamond Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Sysco Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Invesco Solar ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Great Diamond Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Great Diamond Partners, LLC owns 190 stocks with a total value of $342 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Great Diamond Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/great+diamond+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Great Diamond Partners, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 107,617 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 95,403 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.53%
  3. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 29,697 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.9%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 123,958 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 148.07%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,310 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.63 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $53.2. The stock is now traded at around $52.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 135,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 22,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $43.172000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 25,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01. The stock is now traded at around $164.748100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $249.569300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.39 and $180.4, with an estimated average price of $150.16. The stock is now traded at around $152.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 148.07%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 123,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 34.99%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 49,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $159.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $30.98 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $32.19. The stock is now traded at around $31.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 33,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.989100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $87.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77.

Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.

Sold Out: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51.

Sold Out: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $134.61 and $156.7, with an estimated average price of $145.39.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Great Diamond Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of Great Diamond Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Great Diamond Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Great Diamond Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Great Diamond Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Great Diamond Partners, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider