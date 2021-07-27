Malaga Cove Capital, LLC Buys Upstart Holdings Inc, DraftKings Inc, DocuSign Inc, Sells Newmont Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Skyworks Solutions Inc

New Purchases: UPST, DOCU, GOOS, BIDU, DISCK, PDD, CHKP, HRL, OTEX, DE, RXN, PTON,

Added Positions: DKNG, FSLY, SPLK, ABNB, VRTX, U, ASAN, FISV, FUBO, AYX, SMAR, SPOT, PEGA, AMD, T, BAND, FROG, TDOC, BABA, SONO, WLTW, VMW, HXL, ATVI, MRK, UAA, CAH, EVER, ORCL, PSTG, LRCX, DG, CAT, RH, BIIB, J, JPM, CSGP, GOOGL, CSL, DDOG, CTXS, ARLO, CARG, ZM, VZ, SKT, BKNG,

Reduced Positions: ON, CB, AAPL, TTWO, COST, SAP, ADBE, JAMF, NTNX, DIS, NTAP, MU, LKQ, DISCA, RTX, YEXT, FB, V, SPG, GILD, LBTYA, EPD, DBX, CNC, CVCO, PAC, ARWR, SFIX, ARE, ZS, BL, H, QCOM, MAC,

Sold Out: NEM, MPC, SWKS, UI, TEAM, ALK, TTD, ABMD, MDLA, WAB, BZUN, WDAY, ZUO, DT, MRVL, PANW, CLDR, AXON, GDRX, SUPN, UNP,

Pv Estates, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Upstart Holdings Inc, DraftKings Inc, DocuSign Inc, Canada Goose Holdings Inc, Fastly Inc, sells Newmont Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Ubiquiti Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Malaga Cove Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Malaga Cove Capital, LLC owns 149 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 341,313 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 30,494 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,797 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 24,427 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% United Rentals Inc (URI) - 17,112 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86. The stock is now traded at around $115.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $302.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $40.75. The stock is now traded at around $41.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 14,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $157.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $79.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 99.05%. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 27,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 115.95%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04. The stock is now traded at around $48.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 19,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 56.49%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $140.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 86.83%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $141.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 42.22%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $202.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 181.69%. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $100.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The sale prices were between $266.36 and $322.12, with an estimated average price of $292.94.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56.