Malaga Cove Capital, LLC Buys Upstart Holdings Inc, DraftKings Inc, DocuSign Inc, Sells Newmont Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Skyworks Solutions Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pv Estates, CA, based Investment company Malaga Cove Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Upstart Holdings Inc, DraftKings Inc, DocuSign Inc, Canada Goose Holdings Inc, Fastly Inc, sells Newmont Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Ubiquiti Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Malaga Cove Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Malaga Cove Capital, LLC owns 149 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Malaga Cove Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/malaga+cove+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Malaga Cove Capital, LLC
  1. ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 341,313 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  2. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 30,494 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,797 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio.
  4. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 24,427 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
  5. United Rentals Inc (URI) - 17,112 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86. The stock is now traded at around $115.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $302.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $40.75. The stock is now traded at around $41.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 14,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $157.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $79.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 99.05%. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 27,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 115.95%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04. The stock is now traded at around $48.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 19,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 56.49%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $140.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 86.83%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $141.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 42.22%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $202.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Unity Software Inc (U)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 181.69%. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $100.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93.

Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55.

Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.

Sold Out: Ubiquiti Inc (UI)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The sale prices were between $266.36 and $322.12, with an estimated average price of $292.94.

Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58.

Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of Malaga Cove Capital, LLC. Also check out:

