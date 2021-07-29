Logo
Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. Buys FuboTV Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Sells Veeva Systems Inc, Invitae Corp, Fastly Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys FuboTV Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Unity Software Inc, Ansys Inc, sells Veeva Systems Inc, Invitae Corp, Fastly Inc, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. owns 510 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sterling+investment+advisors%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 161,656 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
  2. Globus Medical Inc (GMED) - 188,123 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.35%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,890 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 55,230 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,281 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
New Purchase: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $55.59, with an estimated average price of $43.16. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 25,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $111.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Immunome Inc (IMNM)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Immunome Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.88, with an estimated average price of $22.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $77.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $306.331700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.232300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FuboTV Inc (FUBO)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in FuboTV Inc by 8488.24%. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $34.25, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $27.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 73,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 8395.24%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $85.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 17,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Ansys Inc by 280.08%. The purchase prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78. The stock is now traded at around $365.641800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 33.34%. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $45.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 70,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 1320.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 28,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 3661.90%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $122.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $38.91.

Sold Out: Nautilus Inc (NLS)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Nautilus Inc. The sale prices were between $15.64 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $16.85.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Sold Out: The Western Union Co (WU)

Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $22.91 and $26.39, with an estimated average price of $24.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. keeps buying
