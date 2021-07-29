Addison Advisors LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, PepsiCo Inc

New Purchases: LRGF, SMLF, GNMA, BSCO, BSCN, BSCP, USFR, VSGX, ESML, ESGV, NULV, NUMV, NUMG, VOE, COIN, DPG, PSCF, XSOE, ABNB, AMTBB, ORI, NHS, EAD, CSQ, HPS, FE, NI, PSR, PHK, KSU, PEO, CMS, GSLC, IEFA, NTG, AAWW, REGN, SASR, BAX, SCHH, NOV, VOX, XLB, XLC, XLK, XLY, AVLR, BATT, RUN, VNT, RMO, RBLX, VIRX, IRDM, GTX, OGN, IYG, BLOK, DGRO, DLN, EFAD, EFV, GXG, IEMG, IWS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Intel Corp, Chart Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Addison Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Addison Advisors LLC owns 411 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 82,801 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01% iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF) - 197,438 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) - 124,985 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 18,132 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89% Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 53,979 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.30%

Addison Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.83%. The holding were 197,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addison Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.667400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.54%. The holding were 124,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addison Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $50.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 56,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 108,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 109,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 99,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addison Advisors LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 122.51%. The purchase prices were between $21.53 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 124,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addison Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.60%. The purchase prices were between $36 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $38.22. The stock is now traded at around $39.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 68,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addison Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 104.57%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $42.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addison Advisors LLC added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.92%. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.27. The stock is now traded at around $98.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addison Advisors LLC added to a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund by 50.88%. The purchase prices were between $5.31 and $5.67, with an estimated average price of $5.51. The stock is now traded at around $5.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 152,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addison Advisors LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 181.72%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $106.14, with an estimated average price of $103.07. The stock is now traded at around $109.308800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.81 and $73.57, with an estimated average price of $66.58.

Addison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.

Addison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.

Addison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85.

Addison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in 3D Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $17.77 and $40.06, with an estimated average price of $26.5.

Addison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58.