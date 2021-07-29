Addison Advisors LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, PepsiCo Inc

- New Purchases: LRGF, SMLF, GNMA, BSCO, BSCN, BSCP, USFR, VSGX, ESML, ESGV, NULV, NUMV, NUMG, VOE, COIN, DPG, PSCF, XSOE, ABNB, AMTBB, ORI, NHS, EAD, CSQ, HPS, FE, NI, PSR, PHK, KSU, PEO, CMS, GSLC, IEFA, NTG, AAWW, REGN, SASR, BAX, SCHH, NOV, VOX, XLB, XLC, XLK, XLY, AVLR, BATT, RUN, VNT, RMO, RBLX, VIRX, IRDM, GTX, OGN, IYG, BLOK, DGRO, DLN, EFAD, EFV, GXG, IEMG, IWS,
- Added Positions: BSCM, IQLT, VIGI, FLRN, CGW, ESGE, SUSA, GIM, SPYX, VUG, VONV, VIG, VPL, PRF, DLS, KBWB, VGK, SPY, GMF, DAL, VOT, DGS, XLP, SYY, IBM, IWO, JPS, UTG, PRFZ, FNDA, XBI, ORCL, DUK, BLW, NBH, BRK.B, F, AEP, SDY, MET, NSC, LDP, PSF, GLU, ERH, AVK, XEL, XLV, BHF, KO, BP,
- Reduced Positions: BSCL, MSFT, AAPL, PEP, INTC, FISV, GTLS, DIS, BDX, CSCO, PG, MKC, AMZN, JNJ, ABT, IVV, ECL, BND, ABBV, DGX, MRK, XOM, IJH, TSM, SHBI, FB, CL, COP, VZ, VTR, UNP, GOOGL, SYK, BMY, T, IWF, VYM, TM, DTD, QTEC, SLB, COST, PFE, VTRS, NEE, GSK, IP,
- Sold Out: AEM, CB, XLU, DDD, ISRG, TEAM, SNAP, HSBC, JWN, RCL, HGV, PK, SPCE, FDIS, XLF,
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 82,801 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
- iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF) - 197,438 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) - 124,985 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 18,132 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89%
- Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 53,979 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.30%
Addison Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.83%. The holding were 197,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF)
Addison Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.667400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.54%. The holding were 124,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund (GNMA)
Addison Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $50.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 56,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
Addison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 108,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
Addison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 109,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)
Addison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 99,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Addison Advisors LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 122.51%. The purchase prices were between $21.53 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 124,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Addison Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.60%. The purchase prices were between $36 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $38.22. The stock is now traded at around $39.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 68,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Addison Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 104.57%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $42.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
Addison Advisors LLC added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.92%. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.27. The stock is now traded at around $98.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)
Addison Advisors LLC added to a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund by 50.88%. The purchase prices were between $5.31 and $5.67, with an estimated average price of $5.51. The stock is now traded at around $5.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 152,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)
Addison Advisors LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 181.72%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $106.14, with an estimated average price of $103.07. The stock is now traded at around $109.308800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
Addison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.81 and $73.57, with an estimated average price of $66.58.Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Addison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Addison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Addison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85.Sold Out: 3D Systems Corp (DDD)
Addison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in 3D Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $17.77 and $40.06, with an estimated average price of $26.5.Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Addison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58.
