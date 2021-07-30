Oak Ridge Investments Llc Buys Wingstop Inc, Vicor Corp, Q2 Holdings Inc, Sells NeoGenomics Inc, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc, Proofpoint Inc

New Purchases: WING,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wingstop Inc, Vicor Corp, Q2 Holdings Inc, TransUnion, sells NeoGenomics Inc, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc, Proofpoint Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Ridge Investments Llc. As of 2021Q2, Oak Ridge Investments Llc owns 170 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 518,737 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 251,311 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,129 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92% Facebook Inc (FB) - 112,251 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,753 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in Wingstop Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.17 and $160.15, with an estimated average price of $143.67. The stock is now traded at around $172.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 28,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in Vicor Corp by 31.18%. The purchase prices were between $75.43 and $105.74, with an estimated average price of $88.93. The stock is now traded at around $114.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 100,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc by 60.02%. The purchase prices were between $90.78 and $108.1, with an estimated average price of $100.06. The stock is now traded at around $104.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in TransUnion by 23.00%. The purchase prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9. The stock is now traded at around $119.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.