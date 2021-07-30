Logo
Oak Ridge Investments Llc Buys Wingstop Inc, Vicor Corp, Q2 Holdings Inc, Sells NeoGenomics Inc, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc, Proofpoint Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Oak Ridge Investments Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Wingstop Inc, Vicor Corp, Q2 Holdings Inc, TransUnion, sells NeoGenomics Inc, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc, Proofpoint Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Ridge Investments Llc. As of 2021Q2, Oak Ridge Investments Llc owns 170 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OAK RIDGE INVESTMENTS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oak+ridge+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OAK RIDGE INVESTMENTS LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 518,737 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 251,311 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,129 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 112,251 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,753 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
New Purchase: Wingstop Inc (WING)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc initiated holding in Wingstop Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.17 and $160.15, with an estimated average price of $143.67. The stock is now traded at around $172.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 28,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vicor Corp (VICR)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in Vicor Corp by 31.18%. The purchase prices were between $75.43 and $105.74, with an estimated average price of $88.93. The stock is now traded at around $114.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 100,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc by 60.02%. The purchase prices were between $90.78 and $108.1, with an estimated average price of $100.06. The stock is now traded at around $104.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TransUnion (TRU)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc added to a holding in TransUnion by 23.00%. The purchase prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9. The stock is now traded at around $119.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of OAK RIDGE INVESTMENTS LLC. Also check out:

1. OAK RIDGE INVESTMENTS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. OAK RIDGE INVESTMENTS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OAK RIDGE INVESTMENTS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OAK RIDGE INVESTMENTS LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
