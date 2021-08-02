Logo
Columbia Asset Management Buys Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index Fd, Sells Microsoft Corp, The Walt Disney Co, The Home Depot Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Ann Arbor, MI, based Investment company Columbia Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index Fd, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, ProShares Pet Care ETF, sells Microsoft Corp, The Walt Disney Co, The Home Depot Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbia Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, Columbia Asset Management owns 170 stocks with a total value of $446 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Columbia Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/columbia+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Columbia Asset Management
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 255,539 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.41%
  2. Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) - 144,928 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,744 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.75%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 53,588 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
  5. Nike Inc (NKE) - 78,927 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.88%
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2696.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 4,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2712.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 2,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 38,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ)

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in ProShares Pet Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.04 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $77.04. The stock is now traded at around $82.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 13,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $348.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index Fd (QQXT)

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index Fd by 952.61%. The purchase prices were between $80.2 and $86.25, with an estimated average price of $83.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 34,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 3328.88%. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $197.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 74,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 839.75%. The purchase prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51. The stock is now traded at around $113.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 26,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIACA)

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 76.06%. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $44.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 34,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 36.28%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $159.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 57.04%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $186.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.

Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01.

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.

Sold Out: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Columbia Asset Management. Also check out:

1. Columbia Asset Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Columbia Asset Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Columbia Asset Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Columbia Asset Management keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider