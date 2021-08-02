Columbia Asset Management Buys Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index Fd, Sells Microsoft Corp, The Walt Disney Co, The Home Depot Inc

New Purchases: GOOGL, GOOG, BSV, PAWZ, MRNA, GLD, REGN, BIIB, NFLX, RUN, BWA, IIVI, NEM, COTY, ETN, BLK,

Ann Arbor, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index Fd, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, ProShares Pet Care ETF, sells Microsoft Corp, The Walt Disney Co, The Home Depot Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbia Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, Columbia Asset Management owns 170 stocks with a total value of $446 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 255,539 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.41% Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) - 144,928 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,744 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.75% Visa Inc (V) - 53,588 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79% Nike Inc (NKE) - 78,927 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.88%

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2696.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 4,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2712.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 2,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 38,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in ProShares Pet Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.04 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $77.04. The stock is now traded at around $82.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 13,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $348.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index Fd by 952.61%. The purchase prices were between $80.2 and $86.25, with an estimated average price of $83.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 34,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 3328.88%. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $197.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 74,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 839.75%. The purchase prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51. The stock is now traded at around $113.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 26,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 76.06%. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $44.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 34,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 36.28%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $159.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 57.04%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $186.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67.

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01.

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82.

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.