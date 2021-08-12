Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF, Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF, Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, Duke Energy Corp

New Purchases: PEZ, PXI, PRN, PYZ, FTXR, FYC, FYT, MLPB, NFTY, FGM, TTWO, LULU, FTXO, BBY, AMD, SNPS, IDLV, VRTX, WST, WWE, ZBRA, JAZZ, MASI, FTNT, FAF, ZNGA, NOW, REXR, SAGE, ETSY, CABO, BHF, DBX, HFC, ATVI, LNT, AMED, CDNS, CAT, CERN, CTAS, CPRT, DLB, EA, EXEL, EXPD, FNF, FLO, ACN, INCY, SJM, KR, LSTR, MTB, MRCY, MIDD, NYT, NUS, REGN, RS, RHI, SON,

QQQ, BND, BNDX, VWOB, TIP, VCSH, INTU, GLD, ADBE, SHM, TXN, IEF, PAYC, SLV, PZA, FXF, GWW, MSFT, CHE, WMT, VFC, QCOM, PNC, JNJ, INTC, CSCO, Reduced Positions: VV, IJR, SPLV, IWR, FXL, QTEC, FXR, VNQ, FXD, AGG, IBND, SRLN, PSK, FYX, WIP, LLY, GD, EWX, AMT, ABBV, DAL, HUM, FAST, SCHC, RJI, EEMV, VWO, XLE, TMUS, FISV, MRK, HSY, ROP, VZ, BICK, EFAV, FSZ, FIS, VMBS, DHR, D, XEL, GIS, BMY, BAC, JPM, LMT, ALL, EVRG, FNI, TRI, ZTS, PGR, ZION, WM, VNQI, AWK, DG, VCIT, CBOE, FFIV, PWR, IWF, KMB, MDT, RTX, MDLZ, AAPL,

Clearwater, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF, Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF, Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF, Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF, FIRST TR ETF VI, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, Duke Energy Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 205 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/transamerica+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 3,691 shares, 18.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 3,752 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 2,933 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,972 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,374 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.34%

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.24 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $88.66. The stock is now traded at around $91.403000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $31.69, with an estimated average price of $27.09. The stock is now traded at around $25.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 3,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.63 and $104.49, with an estimated average price of $100.59. The stock is now traded at around $102.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 1,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.97 and $95.01, with an estimated average price of $88.3. The stock is now traded at around $93.069000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 1,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $32.45 and $35.04, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 1,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $74.13, with an estimated average price of $70.71. The stock is now traded at around $72.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $536.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $635.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $187.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Chemed Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85. The stock is now traded at around $455.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $441.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.77.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $18.75 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $20.69.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 73.33%. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $263.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 4 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 69.23%. The sale prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $199.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 4 shares as of 2021-06-30.