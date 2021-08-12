Logo
Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF, Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF, Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, Duke Energy Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Clearwater, FL, based Investment company Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF, Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF, Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF, Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF, FIRST TR ETF VI, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, Duke Energy Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 205 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/transamerica+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 3,691 shares, 18.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 3,752 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02%
  3. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 2,933 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,972 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,374 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.34%
New Purchase: Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ)

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.24 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $88.66. The stock is now traded at around $91.403000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI)

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $31.69, with an estimated average price of $27.09. The stock is now traded at around $25.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 3,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN)

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.63 and $104.49, with an estimated average price of $100.59. The stock is now traded at around $102.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 1,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.97 and $95.01, with an estimated average price of $88.3. The stock is now traded at around $93.069000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 1,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR ETF VI (FTXR)

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $32.45 and $35.04, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 1,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FYC)

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $74.13, with an estimated average price of $70.71. The stock is now traded at around $72.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $536.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $635.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $187.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chemed Corp (CHE)

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Chemed Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85. The stock is now traded at around $455.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $441.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.

Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FEP)

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.77.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33.

Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62.

Sold Out: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41.

Sold Out: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $18.75 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $20.69.

Reduced: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 73.33%. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $263.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 4 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 69.23%. The sale prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $199.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 4 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
