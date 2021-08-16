Strategic Global Advisors, LLC Buys Icon PLC, Playtika Holding Corp, Mastercard Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, NetEase Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

New Purchases: PLTK, MA, WMT, PH, AVTR, BMY, UNP, IP, GSL, A, SAP, PFE, HCA, MAR, AVGO, BCS, OHI, LOW, ERIC, JHG, BPOP, UNH, NVO, PYPL, CM, CNHI, GIL,

Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Icon PLC, Playtika Holding Corp, Mastercard Inc, Walmart Inc, Dropbox Inc, sells Bank of America Corp, NetEase Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Citrix Systems Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Strategic Global Advisors, LLC owns 144 stocks with a total value of $551 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 213,114 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,235 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.58% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,174 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.47% Icon PLC (ICLR) - 83,437 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,533 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.9%

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $26.2. The stock is now traded at around $24.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 346,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $358.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 13,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $150.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 32,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $301.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 11,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.93 and $35.85, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.029900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 94,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 46,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Icon PLC by 98.57%. The purchase prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41. The stock is now traded at around $238.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 83,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 241.90%. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 201,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 233.23%. The purchase prices were between $27.46 and $31.64, with an estimated average price of $29.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 219,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 256.32%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $196.549300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 93,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 702.82%. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $47.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 77,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2722.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 7,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04.

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87.

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02.

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7.