Strategic Global Advisors, LLC Buys Icon PLC, Playtika Holding Corp, Mastercard Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, NetEase Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Strategic Global Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Icon PLC, Playtika Holding Corp, Mastercard Inc, Walmart Inc, Dropbox Inc, sells Bank of America Corp, NetEase Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Citrix Systems Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Strategic Global Advisors, LLC owns 144 stocks with a total value of $551 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Strategic Global Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+global+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Global Advisors, LLC
  1. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 213,114 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,235 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.58%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,174 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.47%
  4. Icon PLC (ICLR) - 83,437 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.57%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,533 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.9%
New Purchase: Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK)

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $26.2. The stock is now traded at around $24.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 346,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $358.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 13,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $150.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 32,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $301.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 11,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.93 and $35.85, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.029900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 94,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 46,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Icon PLC by 98.57%. The purchase prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41. The stock is now traded at around $238.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 83,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 241.90%. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 201,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 233.23%. The purchase prices were between $27.46 and $31.64, with an estimated average price of $29.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 219,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 256.32%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $196.549300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 93,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: LKQ Corp (LKQ)

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 702.82%. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $47.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 77,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2722.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 7,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04.

Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.

Sold Out: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Strategic Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7.



