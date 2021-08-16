Stokes Family Office, LLC Buys iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Alteryx Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

New Purchases: IXG, IYE, COMT, IBDO, IBDS, IBDP, IBDQ, IBDR, IBDM, VIOV, IBDN, GIGB, USHY, IVLU, MBB, MUB, EPD, ECL, SCHJ, PYPL, VSGX, VTEB, EFG, NUMV, ESML, MRNA, SAP, QCOM, BPOP, PPG, MCK, MMC, XLK, ADBE, DGRO, BRX, TGT, RDS.A, EGBN, EOG, AMD, MNMD,

IXG, IYE, COMT, IBDO, IBDS, IBDP, IBDQ, IBDR, IBDM, VIOV, IBDN, GIGB, USHY, IVLU, MBB, MUB, EPD, ECL, SCHJ, PYPL, VSGX, VTEB, EFG, NUMV, ESML, MRNA, SAP, QCOM, BPOP, PPG, MCK, MMC, XLK, ADBE, DGRO, BRX, TGT, RDS.A, EGBN, EOG, AMD, MNMD, Added Positions: GSIE, IGSB, IUSB, GOVT, FALN, HD, CRM, IJJ, AMZN, IUSG, UNP, MSFT, COST, FB, JD, V, IJR, VYMI, ADP, CMCSA, AFL, TXN, PG, BRK.B, BLK, IEFA, NVDA, SPGI, LOW, GOOGL, KO, PEP, BMY, C, RY, BAC, GLD, IJS, TRV, TD, CAAP, VZ, BABA, MA, MELI, MO, CL, PENN, MDLZ, LMT, ISRG, HON, INTC, MCD, IBM, VB, MRK, BA, FISV, XOM, EMR, MMM, ORCL, NVO, SQ, VVV, VUG, VO, NSC, ACN, AMT, AMGN, CVS, CAT, CI, DUK, LLY, ITW, NFLX, ZTS, NVS, SIRI, SO, TMO, UPS, UNH, WM, WFC, ABBV,

GSIE, IGSB, IUSB, GOVT, FALN, HD, CRM, IJJ, AMZN, IUSG, UNP, MSFT, COST, FB, JD, V, IJR, VYMI, ADP, CMCSA, AFL, TXN, PG, BRK.B, BLK, IEFA, NVDA, SPGI, LOW, GOOGL, KO, PEP, BMY, C, RY, BAC, GLD, IJS, TRV, TD, CAAP, VZ, BABA, MA, MELI, MO, CL, PENN, MDLZ, LMT, ISRG, HON, INTC, MCD, IBM, VB, MRK, BA, FISV, XOM, EMR, MMM, ORCL, NVO, SQ, VVV, VUG, VO, NSC, ACN, AMT, AMGN, CVS, CAT, CI, DUK, LLY, ITW, NFLX, ZTS, NVS, SIRI, SO, TMO, UPS, UNH, WM, WFC, ABBV, Reduced Positions: MTUM, VIG, USMV, VLUE, VYM, VCIT, SLQD, BAB, AGG, NKE, SBUX, T, SCHW, TSM, LRCX, CB, IVW, SJM, ADM, ETN, GD, WMT, TTE, RELX, LIN, PFE, TSLA, KHC, VTRS, SCZ, BTN, AXP, NOC, VXF, ASML,

MTUM, VIG, USMV, VLUE, VYM, VCIT, SLQD, BAB, AGG, NKE, SBUX, T, SCHW, TSM, LRCX, CB, IVW, SJM, ADM, ETN, GD, WMT, TTE, RELX, LIN, PFE, TSLA, KHC, VTRS, SCZ, BTN, AXP, NOC, VXF, ASML, Sold Out: AYX, LQD, CLX, KMB, SLF, IVE, GE, DHC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Alteryx Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Clorox Co, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stokes Family Office, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Stokes Family Office, LLC owns 216 stocks with a total value of $706 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stokes Family Office, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stokes+family+office%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 501,165 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 271,105 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 967,443 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.92% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 168,547 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.07% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 274,048 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%

Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $80.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 140,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 348,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 154,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.46 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $26.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.151500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 40,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 36,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 967,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 97.95%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 177,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 63.93%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 151,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 94.44%. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $29.81, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.009800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 97,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 86.29%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $247.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.74%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $106.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $74.91 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $81.81.

Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.

Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.

Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $50.05 and $54.71, with an estimated average price of $52.78.

Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8.