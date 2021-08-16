TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC Buys NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF, Wynn Resorts, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Gold Trust, Caterpillar Inc

New Purchases: NETL, WYNN, IEUR, CRM, MQ, IYG, WFC, PNC, CARR, TROW, RYH, COIN, MQY, HYEM, WMT, UYG, BSCN, IGBH, BAR, PSX, IWN, CVLT, MS, MOG.A, XSOE, GDX, DE, KREF, HUBS, YELP, EPAM, NFLX, EPD, DLR, UNIT, LHDX, GNSS, OTLK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF, Wynn Resorts, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Gold Trust, Caterpillar Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC owns 264 stocks with a total value of $489 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 180,195 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 83,588 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,742 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,415 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,120 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.54%

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.16 and $31.15, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $31.885100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 166,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $93.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 35,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $249.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 8,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 36,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.07 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.82. The stock is now traded at around $24.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 67,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.92 and $190.37, with an estimated average price of $182.8. The stock is now traded at around $192.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 42.50%. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $30.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 333,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 38.09%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $155.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 52,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 59.58%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 27,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Triton International Ltd by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $53.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 58,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $89.03 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $93.3. The stock is now traded at around $86.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 34,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 186.06%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $69.86 and $77.29, with an estimated average price of $74.77.

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.82 and $12.08, with an estimated average price of $11.99.

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54.

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $79.48 and $119, with an estimated average price of $101.17.

TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The sale prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14.