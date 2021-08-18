Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys QTS Realty Trust Inc, AT&T Inc, American National Group Inc, Sells , Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc

New Purchases: QTS, ANAT, DISCK, LDL, EBS, DOYU, ICON, PFPT, RLGY, SPWH, ATC, CCXI, BFAM, ME, VZIO, MNR, ADVM, AAPL, SAVE, TYG, HIG, HOFV, BARK,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys QTS Realty Trust Inc, AT&T Inc, American National Group Inc, State Street Corporation, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, sells , Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, , during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owns 232 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 2,600,110 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 1,724,463 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 1,090,704 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 110,735 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.12% QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) - 750,000 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. New Position

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC initiated holding in American National Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.87 and $154.78, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $190.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 92,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 450,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC initiated holding in Lydall Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.96 and $61.72, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $61.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 89,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC initiated holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87. The stock is now traded at around $62.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 64,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC initiated holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.84 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.65. The stock is now traded at around $3.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 480,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 73.09%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,428,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 563.72%. The purchase prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $88.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 192,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 145.72%. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $20.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 973,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 663.50%. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $191.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 76,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 29.55%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $293.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 142,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC added to a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp by 49.21%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.52. The stock is now traded at around $18.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,099,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.