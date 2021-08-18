Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys QTS Realty Trust Inc, AT&T Inc, American National Group Inc, Sells , Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys QTS Realty Trust Inc, AT&T Inc, American National Group Inc, Sells , Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys QTS Realty Trust Inc, AT&T Inc, American National Group Inc, State Street Corporation, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, sells , Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, , during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owns 232 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quinn+opportunity+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC
  1. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 2,600,110 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
  2. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 1,724,463 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio.
  3. Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 1,090,704 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
  4. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 110,735 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.12%
  5. QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) - 750,000 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American National Group Inc (ANAT)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC initiated holding in American National Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.87 and $154.78, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $190.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 92,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 450,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lydall Inc (LDL)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC initiated holding in Lydall Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.96 and $61.72, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $61.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 89,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC initiated holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87. The stock is now traded at around $62.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 64,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC initiated holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.84 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.65. The stock is now traded at around $3.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 480,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 73.09%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,428,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: State Street Corporation (STT)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 563.72%. The purchase prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $88.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 192,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 145.72%. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $20.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 973,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 663.50%. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $191.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 76,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 29.55%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $293.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 142,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC added to a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp by 49.21%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.52. The stock is now traded at around $18.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,099,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (MIK)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Sold Out: (GLUU)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $12.48.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider