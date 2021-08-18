Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys QTS Realty Trust Inc, AT&T Inc, American National Group Inc, Sells , Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc

- New Purchases: QTS, ANAT, DISCK, LDL, EBS, DOYU, ICON, PFPT, RLGY, SPWH, ATC, CCXI, BFAM, ME, VZIO, MNR, ADVM, AAPL, SAVE, TYG, HIG, HOFV, BARK,
- Added Positions: T, STT, PSTH, DASH, MSFT, MX, NFLX, QDEL, TWTR, BK, PTON, GOOG, FB, BIIB, DISCA, SFIX, CVS, SNR, FSR, RSVA, W, GNW, NLS, SCR, AMZN, AMRN, VIAC, LYFT, ABNB, ANGI, HUYA, YELP, KMB, VTR, BBBY, HA, ADT, XXII, ATUS, BWEN, SCOR, RKT,
- Reduced Positions: TLRY, TLRY, MO, WFC, SLG, HPQ, KR, BXP, NWSA, KSU, BNTX, CS, INFO, VNO, KO, DISH, WORK, XRX, BAC, CRTO, TMUS, COHR, SAM, TAP, FOXA, SBSW, ZM, CRM, ALTM, SLB, TGNA, WOW, BEN, UPS, NAVI, OXY, SLM, IVZ, PRTY, AVB, COOP, AMCX, BMY, HRB, BLUE, DUK, TRUE, HAS, BXG, OESX, APO, PM, AGNC, BIDU, SAVA, MGI, BNED, DBD, FOX, HMHC, SCWX, DELL, HCHC, ALX, C, CAG, USM, ERJ, TOL, FICO, GILD, EQR, KIM, SND, CNDT, HIW, VERI, PEP, COHU, CCO, CARV, IRDM, GRPN, TPC, GCI, GHC, IPI, AMBC, CXP, FREE, GLRE, KYN, AGO, SCHL, PBI, PGRE, CDMO, HPE, MTEX,
- Sold Out: MIK, GLUU, ALXN, GWPH, RP, GE, AT, TPCO, XOM, DLTR, NOK, BB, EVRG, MTN, PFE, CLF, IBM, FE, JOE, PBR, MET, VIRT, VGAC, BW, CLGX, DB, STAY, VNOM, WES, UBS, RDN, BTU,
For the details of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quinn+opportunity+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 2,600,110 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 1,724,463 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio.
- Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 1,090,704 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 110,735 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.12%
- QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) - 750,000 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American National Group Inc (ANAT)
Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC initiated holding in American National Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.87 and $154.78, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $190.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 92,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 450,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lydall Inc (LDL)
Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC initiated holding in Lydall Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.96 and $61.72, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $61.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 89,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)
Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC initiated holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87. The stock is now traded at around $62.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 64,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU)
Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC initiated holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.84 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.65. The stock is now traded at around $3.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 480,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 73.09%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,428,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: State Street Corporation (STT)
Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 563.72%. The purchase prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $88.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 192,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 145.72%. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $20.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 973,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 663.50%. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $191.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 76,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 29.55%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $293.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 142,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)
Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC added to a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp by 49.21%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.52. The stock is now traded at around $18.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,099,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (MIK)
Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.Sold Out: (GLUU)
Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $12.48.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.Sold Out: (GWPH)
Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC. Also check out:
1. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment