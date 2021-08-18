Logo
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Accenture PLC, Oracle Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Texas Instruments Inc, Amgen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Accenture PLC, Oracle Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, NVIDIA Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Texas Instruments Inc, Amgen Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC owns 168 stocks with a total value of $358 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/regent+peak+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 160,785 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.36%
  2. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 275,918 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.10%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 163,356 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.38%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 111,496 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 54,669 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $110.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 14,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $398.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9. The stock is now traded at around $265.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Lincoln National Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.43 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $65.96. The stock is now traded at around $66.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $204.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $309.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 322.95%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 26,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 45.10%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $324.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 17,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 298.59%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $190.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 27,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.20%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $441.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Southern Co (SO)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Southern Co by 45.76%. The purchase prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Sold Out: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $26.36 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $27.18.

Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $142.98 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $156.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC. Also check out:

