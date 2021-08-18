Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Accenture PLC, Oracle Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Texas Instruments Inc, Amgen Inc

- New Purchases: TSM, MRNA, NSC, LNC, ZTS, LIN, SCHB, QQQ, PNC, ISRG, DXC, PAYX, TROW, MDLZ, DOCU, ETN, IXUS, AEP, CFMS,
- Added Positions: VTI, ITOT, AGG, ORCL, ACN, IEFA, IWF, DGRO, NVDA, MSFT, IVV, AAPL, IEMG, SO, CSCO, MCD, LMT, VNQ, ABT, AMZN, MRK, UNP, APD, VONG, JNJ, ITW, T, HON, GOOGL, GOOG, INFY, LLY, ALL, GD, HD, VTV, MDT, SBUX, FB, JPM, PYPL, PG, LOW, MMM, MA, CHTR, ABBV, CAT, BAC, ADP, AMAT, AMT, MO, MUB, AMD, ADBE, XSD, F, NEE, PFE, PEP, XOM, INTU, DUK, NOC, DE, COST, CME, IBM, SPGI, CMCSA, KMPR, GLD, BA, ZM, DOW, CVX, FDX, CSX,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, TXN, AMGN, JPST, BIV, MBB, IWD, KO, LQD, C, SCHO, SDY, VZ, TIP, UPS, TSLA, WMT, ITM, IUSB, PZA, XLV, AVGO, DAL, UNH, TGT, INTC, DLR, CCI, BMY, BLK, TFC, ANTM, EFA, SPG, QCOM, D, AZO,
- Sold Out: GE, XLF, KMB, MTB, PCY,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 160,785 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.36%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 275,918 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.10%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 163,356 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.38%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 111,496 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 54,669 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $110.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 14,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $398.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9. The stock is now traded at around $265.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Lincoln National Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.43 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $65.96. The stock is now traded at around $66.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $204.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $309.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 907 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 322.95%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 26,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 45.10%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $324.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 17,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 298.59%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $190.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 27,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.20%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $441.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Southern Co (SO)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Southern Co by 45.76%. The purchase prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.Sold Out: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $26.36 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $27.18.Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $142.98 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $156.17.
