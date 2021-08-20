Fiduciary Group LLC Buys Fiserv Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, General Electric Co

New Purchases: FISV, SPYX, WBND, MS, TWTR, ADBE, AIG, EXR, GS, SPLK, STOT, MRCC,

FISV, SPYX, WBND, MS, TWTR, ADBE, AIG, EXR, GS, SPLK, STOT, MRCC, Added Positions: AGG, ISTB, AMZN, VWO, MAR, PANW, VEA, BAC, NVDA, BKNG, SO, GOOG, IJR, UNP, RTX, HEI.A, FB, AMT, VZ, CRM, DG, LBRDK, PEP, OEF, MMM, BRK.B, AON, EA, SBUX, V, COST, AMGN, EFX, QQQ, SPY, RSP, JPM, MDT, XLY, XLV, FND, XLB, DIA, IJH, VUG, VTV, VTI, VIG, TFC, FIS, BX, KO, HD, ITW, BABA, CNR, ABT, NLY, COP, DUK, NEE, INTC, NFLX, IWM, PRU, QCOM, JQC, IDV, AMJ, AVGO, APO, DSL,

AGG, ISTB, AMZN, VWO, MAR, PANW, VEA, BAC, NVDA, BKNG, SO, GOOG, IJR, UNP, RTX, HEI.A, FB, AMT, VZ, CRM, DG, LBRDK, PEP, OEF, MMM, BRK.B, AON, EA, SBUX, V, COST, AMGN, EFX, QQQ, SPY, RSP, JPM, MDT, XLY, XLV, FND, XLB, DIA, IJH, VUG, VTV, VTI, VIG, TFC, FIS, BX, KO, HD, ITW, BABA, CNR, ABT, NLY, COP, DUK, NEE, INTC, NFLX, IWM, PRU, QCOM, JQC, IDV, AMJ, AVGO, APO, DSL, Reduced Positions: ATVI, FOCS, IGSB, MKL, T, SHW, WFC, VXF, SCHW, DE, ACN, SCHB, AYI, DGRW, DGRO, IDXX, VYM, TGT, DOW, CB, EEM, IEFA, MBB, SCHE, SCHF, SCHZ, O, PNC, NSC, MCD, KMB, GIS, GD, FDX, ETN, DD, D, DEO, CL, CVX, ABCB, ALL,

ATVI, FOCS, IGSB, MKL, T, SHW, WFC, VXF, SCHW, DE, ACN, SCHB, AYI, DGRW, DGRO, IDXX, VYM, TGT, DOW, CB, EEM, IEFA, MBB, SCHE, SCHF, SCHZ, O, PNC, NSC, MCD, KMB, GIS, GD, FDX, ETN, DD, D, DEO, CL, CVX, ABCB, ALL, Sold Out: DLTR, GE, VVR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fiserv Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Western Asset Total Return ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, sells Dollar Tree Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, General Electric Co, Sherwin-Williams Co, Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fiduciary Group LLC owns 240 stocks with a total value of $864 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fiduciary Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fiduciary+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 498,177 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 257,174 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 605,370 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 112,917 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 76,607 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $116.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 80,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Western Asset Total Return ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.29 and $27.23, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $106.14, with an estimated average price of $103.07. The stock is now traded at around $109.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $99.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $49.65, with an estimated average price of $49.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.53%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 105,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 313.51%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $204.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 62.52%. The purchase prices were between $179.36 and $196.18, with an estimated average price of $189.46. The stock is now traded at around $203.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 67.01%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 29.56%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $176.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 34.31%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $162.999500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Income Trust. The sale prices were between $4.19 and $4.47, with an estimated average price of $4.27.