Fiduciary Group LLC Buys Fiserv Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, General Electric Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fiduciary Group LLC Buys Fiserv Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fiduciary Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Western Asset Total Return ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, sells Dollar Tree Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, General Electric Co, Sherwin-Williams Co, Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fiduciary Group LLC owns 240 stocks with a total value of $864 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fiduciary Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fiduciary+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fiduciary Group LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 498,177 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 257,174 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
  3. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 605,370 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 112,917 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
  5. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 76,607 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $116.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 80,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND)

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Western Asset Total Return ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.29 and $27.23, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $106.14, with an estimated average price of $103.07. The stock is now traded at around $109.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $99.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic (STOT)

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $49.65, with an estimated average price of $49.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.53%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 105,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 313.51%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $204.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 62.52%. The purchase prices were between $179.36 and $196.18, with an estimated average price of $189.46. The stock is now traded at around $203.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 67.01%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 29.56%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $176.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 34.31%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $162.999500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Income Trust. The sale prices were between $4.19 and $4.47, with an estimated average price of $4.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fiduciary Group LLC. Also check out:

1. Fiduciary Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fiduciary Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fiduciary Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fiduciary Group LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider