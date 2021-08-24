Pentwater Capital Management LP Buys Nuance Communications Inc, PPD Inc, Kansas City Southern, Sells Xilinx Inc, ,

Evanston, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nuance Communications Inc, PPD Inc, Kansas City Southern, Proofpoint Inc, IHS Markit, sells Xilinx Inc, , , CoreLogic Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pentwater Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Pentwater Capital Management LP owns 255 stocks with a total value of $9.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 11,218,350 shares, 12.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49% (ALXN) - 4,933,200 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.01% (WORK) - 19,442,500 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 7,100,000 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.31% Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 12,230,000 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. New Position

Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.85%. The holding were 12,230,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 2,520,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in W R Grace & Co. The purchase prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 2,760,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $279.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 401,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 3,426,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in PPD Inc by 12120.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $46.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 12,220,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 297.13%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $293.612500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 2,065,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 41.31%. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $119.216700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 7,100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 324.74%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 6,095,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in Coherent Inc by 20.25%. The purchase prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72. The stock is now traded at around $252.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,443,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in by 33.38%. The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,240,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.