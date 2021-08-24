Pentwater Capital Management LP Buys Nuance Communications Inc, PPD Inc, Kansas City Southern, Sells Xilinx Inc, ,

- New Purchases: NUAN, PFPT, GRA, QTS, AON, WBT, VER, PSTX, FYBR, DISCK, KNL, RAVN, ORBC, SAFM, MDLA, CAI, GRUB, LDL, UFS, WLTW, RXRX, TGI, PFGC, ANAT, GIGGU, PTOC, HOME, XOG, LOKB, UBER, RDWR, AVAH, ABCL, GAPA, AAC.U, RNLX, GIG, COIN, WKME, FBC, EQC, ULCC, CMPS, FUSE, SYKE, FISV, ALGT, BA, KSI, GLBL, GLBL, IACC, VPCC, FTEV, KAII, AAQC, FLYW, MNDY, SOFI, SOFI, CXM, BHG, S, S, LVOX, IAS, DIDI, IS, BITE, BITE, DRI, KIII, CNST, RMBL, NTST, TRIN, NGCAU, ASAX, ALXO, AAQC.U, BYTSU, AFAQU, NBST, DFNS, DGNR, MQ, KRT, CHWY, HHR, FA, CNVY, HYFM, SMWB, GCAC, CP, BWMN, MSAC, PATH,
- Added Positions: PPD, KSU, INFO, ALXN, VIPS, COHR, PRAH, BIDU, MXIM, DISCA, TLND, BABA, JOBS, DIS, CLVT, CLDR, CXP, DOYU, TRQ, BPFH, SOGO, NXPI, NFH, ATC, RAPT, ZI, LESL, SPY, WOOF, AFRM, OPEN, ABNB, ASO, BIGC, JAMF, JAMF, DNB, AZEK, XM, NCNO, SHC, TLS, PACE, ETNB, SKLZ, TELA, PING, UAL, STRO,
- Reduced Positions: XLNX, VICI, RCL, CCL, SYF, CHNG, HUYA, DIN, PBCT, BSY, ESPR, PCG, OPCH, TMUS, NCLH, PSN, AVTR, MX, SDGR, DBX, HOLI, AGAC, DOCN, FTEV.U, CERT, BAC, SNOW, CBB, CRWD, LMNX, FLY, GRBK, ENBL, SHOP, WMB, ZNTL, VRM, ACCD, TIG, XPEV, BVS, LUNG, DGNS, SITM, AGFY, AUS.U, CSTL, FUBO, VZIO, SIBN,
- Sold Out: GWPH, IPHI, CLGX, VAR, RP, GRUB, CBPO, TCF, TLRY, TLRY, TLRY, TLRY, FLIR, PRSP, FPRX, HIG, STAY, DD, CUB, MIK, HMSY, HYG, PS, GNMK, PAND, EGOV, CATM, CKH, CADE, MSGE, VIAC, GOTU, ARE, GNW, AEGN, GLUU, WIFI, BJ, AAC, CTB, MPW, FRG, WSC, GTES, ELAN, DT, REYN, ACI, GRSV, HSKA, INTZ, SMSI, ABST, MGP, IIIV, TME, CRSA, GO, BNTX, RPRX, LMND, VITL, LI, RKT, ARRY, PAYA, ROOT, TRIT, MRVI, TBA, SHLS, HMPT, OCDX, MSACU, CHK, KIIIU, KAIIU, GLBLU, LEGO, HAYW, AGGRU, OLO, CLAA.U, SEMR, CAE, DS, LUV, GMAB, PRVB, MRNA, PTON, PROG, MSP, OZON, AI, BTRS, ONTF, OSCR, OHPAU, ISOS.U, STRE.U, GTPAU, NAPA, ACVA,
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 11,218,350 shares, 12.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
- (ALXN) - 4,933,200 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.01%
- (WORK) - 19,442,500 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 7,100,000 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.31%
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 12,230,000 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.85%. The holding were 12,230,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 2,520,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: W R Grace & Co (GRA)
Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in W R Grace & Co. The purchase prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 2,760,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)
Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $279.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 401,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Welbilt Inc (WBT)
Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 3,426,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PPD Inc (PPD)
Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in PPD Inc by 12120.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $46.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 12,220,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 297.13%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $293.612500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 2,065,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 41.31%. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $119.216700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 7,100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 324.74%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 6,095,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in Coherent Inc by 20.25%. The purchase prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72. The stock is now traded at around $252.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,443,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (PRAH)
Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in by 33.38%. The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,240,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (GWPH)
Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.Sold Out: (IPHI)
Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.Sold Out: (VAR)
Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: (GRUB)
Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.
