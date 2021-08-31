Leelyn Smith, LLC Buys Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF, Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF, Sells T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Intel Corp, Aflac Inc

New Purchases: GTO, SMMV, JSMD, PCTY, MPWR, RDVY, FYT, FNK, FXO, FAB, FTLS, FYC, VOE, NWL, ITW, RTM, FHN, SIMS, ICLN, FAD, BDX, TFLO, LIT, F, FSR, OHI, PTR, SPYC, FNY, VTWO,

PFG, CMA, VZ, HBAN, MGK, SCHD, USMV, MRK, VYM, SYK, SPHD, FDL, ARKK, BABA, PPL, MINT, D, K, MMM, IBM, CVX, GIS, BMY, KO, MO, SYY, HYLS, SO, GD, PG, PFE, PEP, LMT, AAXJ, SHV, TMO, FPE, SHYG, Reduced Positions: TROW, INTC, AFL, T, AAPL, AMZN, AMAT, FAN, FPX, FNI, EA, QCLN, QQQ, QUAL, GOOGL, MSFT, ROP, FB, LRCX, MCHP, SCHW, AVGO, PANW, XLP, V, VNLA, CRM, RTX, SBUX, ATVI, ADBE, BRK.B, NOW, DIS, GOOG, BA, STZ, BIIB, BKNG, AGG, LOW, UNH, VRTX, CLX, LQD, IJK, SLV, VEEV, ACN, LLY, XOM, IWR, KMB, MCD, SHW, VIG, WBA, WMT, CMCSA, CODI, COST, FDX, FITB, QQEW, NKE, PYPL, UL, MOTI, ABT, AEP, AWK, AMGN, ARCC, BLK, BP, CSCO, CME, COP, CCI, DHR, EW, GILD, HD, PZA, IGLB, SHY, TLT, IEF, MBB, TIP, USHY, IEMG, IEUR, IPAC, HYG, EWC, EWL, MUB, ITOT, JPM, KEY, KHC, MAA, MDLZ, NOC, NVDA, PAYX, HYS, PLD, RDS.A, SPGI, SCHP, SON, BWX, GLDM, SHM, TFI, GXC, TMUS, UPS, HYD, VUG, VBK, VBR, VTV, VTRS, ZTS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF, Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF, Comerica Inc, Principal Financial Group Inc, sells T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Intel Corp, Aflac Inc, AT&T Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leelyn Smith, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Leelyn Smith, LLC owns 357 stocks with a total value of $340 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Leelyn Smith, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/leelyn+smith%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 332,703 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97% VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 322,560 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 93,705 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.99% Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) - 270,814 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) - 400,507 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. New Position

Leelyn Smith, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.57 and $56.91, with an estimated average price of $56.29. The stock is now traded at around $57.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 270,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leelyn Smith, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $38.54, with an estimated average price of $37.8. The stock is now traded at around $38.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 400,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leelyn Smith, LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $67.62. The stock is now traded at around $68.788300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 62,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leelyn Smith, LLC initiated holding in Paylocity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $156.94 and $200, with an estimated average price of $179.84. The stock is now traded at around $269.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leelyn Smith, LLC initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.1 and $389.53, with an estimated average price of $352.06. The stock is now traded at around $494.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leelyn Smith, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $68.84 and $73.92, with an estimated average price of $71.75. The stock is now traded at around $72.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leelyn Smith, LLC added to a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc by 12773.08%. The purchase prices were between $59.74 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $63.85. The stock is now traded at around $66.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 30,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leelyn Smith, LLC added to a holding in Comerica Inc by 451.77%. The purchase prices were between $67.3 and $79.65, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $73.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 32,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leelyn Smith, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 335.69%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 42,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leelyn Smith, LLC added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 886.34%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 113,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leelyn Smith, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.62%. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leelyn Smith, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76.

Leelyn Smith, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66.

Leelyn Smith, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05.

Leelyn Smith, LLC sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68.

Leelyn Smith, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.

Leelyn Smith, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84.

Leelyn Smith, LLC reduced to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 91.71%. The sale prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $223.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Leelyn Smith, LLC still held 1,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leelyn Smith, LLC reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 82.9%. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Leelyn Smith, LLC still held 6,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leelyn Smith, LLC reduced to a holding in Aflac Inc by 92.37%. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46. The stock is now traded at around $56.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Leelyn Smith, LLC still held 2,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leelyn Smith, LLC reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 58.59%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Leelyn Smith, LLC still held 32,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leelyn Smith, LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.2%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $151.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Leelyn Smith, LLC still held 36,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leelyn Smith, LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 77.92%. The sale prices were between $20.18 and $22.91, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Leelyn Smith, LLC still held 9,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.