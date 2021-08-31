Logo
Leelyn Smith, LLC Buys Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF, Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF, Sells T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Intel Corp, Aflac Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Leelyn Smith, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF, Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF, Comerica Inc, Principal Financial Group Inc, sells T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Intel Corp, Aflac Inc, AT&T Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leelyn Smith, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Leelyn Smith, LLC owns 357 stocks with a total value of $340 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Leelyn Smith, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/leelyn+smith%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Leelyn Smith, LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 332,703 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
  2. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 322,560 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
  3. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 93,705 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.99%
  4. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) - 270,814 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) - 400,507 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)

Leelyn Smith, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.57 and $56.91, with an estimated average price of $56.29. The stock is now traded at around $57.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 270,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV)

Leelyn Smith, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $38.54, with an estimated average price of $37.8. The stock is now traded at around $38.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 400,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD)

Leelyn Smith, LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $67.62. The stock is now traded at around $68.788300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 62,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)

Leelyn Smith, LLC initiated holding in Paylocity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $156.94 and $200, with an estimated average price of $179.84. The stock is now traded at around $269.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)

Leelyn Smith, LLC initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.1 and $389.53, with an estimated average price of $352.06. The stock is now traded at around $494.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TRUST PORTFO (FAB)

Leelyn Smith, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $68.84 and $73.92, with an estimated average price of $71.75. The stock is now traded at around $72.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Leelyn Smith, LLC added to a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc by 12773.08%. The purchase prices were between $59.74 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $63.85. The stock is now traded at around $66.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 30,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comerica Inc (CMA)

Leelyn Smith, LLC added to a holding in Comerica Inc by 451.77%. The purchase prices were between $67.3 and $79.65, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $73.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 32,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Leelyn Smith, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 335.69%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 42,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Leelyn Smith, LLC added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 886.34%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 113,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Leelyn Smith, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.62%. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Leelyn Smith, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Leelyn Smith, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66.

Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Leelyn Smith, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05.

Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Leelyn Smith, LLC sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68.

Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Leelyn Smith, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Leelyn Smith, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84.

Reduced: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Leelyn Smith, LLC reduced to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 91.71%. The sale prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $223.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Leelyn Smith, LLC still held 1,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)

Leelyn Smith, LLC reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 82.9%. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Leelyn Smith, LLC still held 6,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Leelyn Smith, LLC reduced to a holding in Aflac Inc by 92.37%. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46. The stock is now traded at around $56.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Leelyn Smith, LLC still held 2,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)

Leelyn Smith, LLC reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 58.59%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Leelyn Smith, LLC still held 32,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Leelyn Smith, LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.2%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $151.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Leelyn Smith, LLC still held 36,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)

Leelyn Smith, LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 77.92%. The sale prices were between $20.18 and $22.91, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Leelyn Smith, LLC still held 9,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.



insider