Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund Buys Webster Financial Corp, Veeva Systems Inc, TransUnion, Sells Tradeweb Markets Inc, East West Bancorp Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Webster Financial Corp, Veeva Systems Inc, TransUnion, PPG Industries Inc, Choice Hotels International Inc, sells Tradeweb Markets Inc, East West Bancorp Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Shell Midstream Partners LP, Eastman Chemical Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund. As of 2021Q2, Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund owns 85 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invesco+v.i.+main+street+mid+cap+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund
  1. CACI International Inc (CACI) - 20,242 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
  2. Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 18,523 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04%
  3. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - 27,650 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
  4. Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) - 30,877 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.42%
  5. Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 27,275 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
New Purchase: Webster Financial Corp (WBS)

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in Webster Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.55 and $57.93, with an estimated average price of $55.47. The stock is now traded at around $49.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 63,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TransUnion (TRU)

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in TransUnion. The purchase prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9. The stock is now traded at around $122.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 22,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $333.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 7,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01. The stock is now traded at around $157.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 14,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH)

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in Choice Hotels International Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.29 and $123.08, with an estimated average price of $116.13. The stock is now traded at around $119.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 15,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $146.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 11,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 90.32%. The purchase prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87. The stock is now traded at around $102.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 23,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 38.76%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $100.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 24,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 37.63%. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 62,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc by 65.17%. The purchase prices were between $90.78 and $108.1, with an estimated average price of $100.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 18,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA)

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc by 26.04%. The purchase prices were between $808.42 and $892.03, with an estimated average price of $852.33. The stock is now traded at around $903.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in eBay Inc by 37.05%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 29,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW)

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund sold out a holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $74 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $81.46.

Sold Out: East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund sold out a holding in East West Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $66.26 and $78.7, with an estimated average price of $74.37.

Sold Out: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $185.27 and $217.01, with an estimated average price of $199.44.

Sold Out: Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX)

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund sold out a holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $13.34 and $16.14, with an estimated average price of $14.94.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund. Also check out:

1. Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund keeps buying
