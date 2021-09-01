Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund Buys Webster Financial Corp, Veeva Systems Inc, TransUnion, Sells Tradeweb Markets Inc, East West Bancorp Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc

New Purchases: WBS, VEEV, TRU, PPG, CHH, EXPE, RKT, EDR, EDR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Webster Financial Corp, Veeva Systems Inc, TransUnion, PPG Industries Inc, Choice Hotels International Inc, sells Tradeweb Markets Inc, East West Bancorp Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Shell Midstream Partners LP, Eastman Chemical Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund. As of 2021Q2, Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund owns 85 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CACI International Inc (CACI) - 20,242 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 18,523 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04% Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - 27,650 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) - 30,877 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.42% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 27,275 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in Webster Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.55 and $57.93, with an estimated average price of $55.47. The stock is now traded at around $49.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 63,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in TransUnion. The purchase prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9. The stock is now traded at around $122.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 22,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $333.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 7,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01. The stock is now traded at around $157.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 14,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in Choice Hotels International Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.29 and $123.08, with an estimated average price of $116.13. The stock is now traded at around $119.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 15,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $146.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 11,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 90.32%. The purchase prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87. The stock is now traded at around $102.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 23,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 38.76%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $100.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 24,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 37.63%. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 62,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc by 65.17%. The purchase prices were between $90.78 and $108.1, with an estimated average price of $100.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 18,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc by 26.04%. The purchase prices were between $808.42 and $892.03, with an estimated average price of $852.33. The stock is now traded at around $903.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in eBay Inc by 37.05%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 29,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund sold out a holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $74 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $81.46.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund sold out a holding in East West Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $66.26 and $78.7, with an estimated average price of $74.37.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $185.27 and $217.01, with an estimated average price of $199.44.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund sold out a holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $13.34 and $16.14, with an estimated average price of $14.94.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Mid Cap Fund sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74.