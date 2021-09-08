Retirement Group, LLC Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: MDYV, PFFD, GTO, PFXF, OGIG, FLTB, PGHY, IVLU, RDIV, HNDL, VRIG, YYY, XMHQ, IGBH, FIBR, JHMC, ESCR, PFM, REET, LQDH, NUMV, NUSC, INDS, X, ESGN, FMAT, SDIV, CZA, DJD, IYLD, HYZD, SHAG, XSOE, AA, DIAL, CN, SPDV, DIV, HGLB, QQQJ, RZV, EMHY, HYHG, RNLX, QUS, GLTR, ARKF, BAMR, ESHY, BBC, FSK, SRET, BAR, IMAX, XRLV, IRBO, SMMD, LAC, NOK, PRPO, TMDV, STM, VYMI, ACR, ATNM, BKD, COIN, DM, ELAN, ERIC, FICO, FJP, FKU, FDNI, FPXI, FIW, FYT, FLXN, FHTX, DRIV, PAVE, GTBP, GTTN, SNLN, IDEX, ADRE, KBWY, PSCC, QQQM, SPVU, BSCN, IBDN, IBTD, ICSH, IUSG, IUSV, USHY, USRT, BBAX, BBCA, BBEU, BBJP, JEPI, JHMM, KMPH, MELI, OGN, ORPH, TARA, QLGN, RLMD, RIOT, SIG, SCCO, QEFA, CEF, RGR, TLRY, TLRY, UPS, VALE, IHY, JOET, GLDM,

XOM, GDX, XLG, GLD, SCHD, FPE, BRK.B, FTSL, SRLN, VRP, JEF, SCHZ, SLYV, VTV, VLUE, NOBL, FNDA, SCHV, T, BAM, VBR, EFV, SCHP, SLQD, DGRO, BND, PCI, SGOL, BW, SCHO, CAPE, ETJ, PFF, SCHE, SCHH, SCHR, SDY, VIG, VDE, AFIN, AVGO, IJR, JKI, IQLT, ISCF, JKL, IWD, IXUS, MTUM, SHYG, SUSA, OCGN, PXD, PLUG, XLF, WDIV, SPWR, BNDX, ASO, AMLP, AN, BIDU, BECN, CODX, KO, CRWD, ET, EPD, GLPI, HOL, XMLV, IOVA, ESGE, IEMG, DSI, DVY, EFAV, EMB, GOVT, IEFA, IWO, MBB, MUB, QUAL, TIP, JD, KMI, HZO, NFLX, OHI, ORCL, PRFT, APTS, PG, QRVO, IPO, CRM, SPYD, PHYS, TMUS, UAL, MOAT, VNQ, VWO, VCIT, MGV, VTRS, Reduced Positions: TLT, AMZN, NVDA, SPY, XLE, AAPL, MSFT, QQQ, AMD, PLTR, CAT, BYND, FB, PYPL, SHOP, SPSB, VUG, ARKG, ARKK, PGX, TSLA, GOOG, VTI, GOOGL, IVV, GSY, MA, JNJ, MMM, BX, ETB, MU, VZ, DIS, BIIB, CRSP, IGSB, IWM, LQD, PLD, SNOW, V, WMT, AMAT, COST, HD, PGF, AGG, USMV, IYW, JETS, LMT, MCD, LUV, AGGY, ABBV, BABA, CCIV, CSCO, CMCSA, ED, DOCU, ETY, HON, SPHD, HYG, IEF, IHI, IJT, IWP, IXN, SOXX, O, RDS.A, SCHM, SPEM, STAG, USO, HYEM, AMX, BNGO, HRB, BSX, BMY, BTI, BBU, CHTR, EMR, ENB, GWW, INSG, INTC, BSCL, BSCM, IVW, KWEB, MAXN, MRK, MPLX, NOC, ON, PEP, PFE, PJT, RTX, SCHA, XLP, XLU, FLRN, SPHY, SPB, SQ, TGT, VMW, XPO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Retirement Group, LLC owns 689 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 96,396 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77% Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 52,190 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32% SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 116,875 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04% SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) - 139,335 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. New Position Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 133,235 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.24%

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 139,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 55,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.66 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 19,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.42 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 37,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.17 and $57.82, with an estimated average price of $53.76. The stock is now traded at around $57.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $52.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.413500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 55.24%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $54.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 133,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 221.64%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 77,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 79.39%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 22.29%. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 52,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.69%. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 39,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.04%. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $26.21, with an estimated average price of $25.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 38,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51.

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25.

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66.

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in Cambium Networks Corp. The sale prices were between $44.14 and $64.92, with an estimated average price of $53.29.

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

Retirement Group, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98.17%. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $147.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.54%. Retirement Group, LLC still held 703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 67.68%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3525.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.69%. Retirement Group, LLC still held 523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 83.06%. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $223.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.53%. Retirement Group, LLC still held 4,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 48.3%. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $450.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. Retirement Group, LLC still held 7,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC reduced to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 94.64%. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $47.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Retirement Group, LLC still held 2,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 75.57%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $155.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Retirement Group, LLC still held 6,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.