BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. Buys Sea, Etsy Inc, Danaher Corp, Sells Boston Scientific Corp, Humana Inc, Abbott Laboratories

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Sea, Etsy Inc, Danaher Corp, Fortive Corp, T-Mobile US Inc, sells Boston Scientific Corp, Humana Inc, Abbott Laboratories, SBA Communications Corp, CoStar Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. owns 53 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BlackRock Capital Appreciation V.I. Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackrock+capital+appreciation+v.i.+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BlackRock Capital Appreciation V.I. Fund
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,397 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,679 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,543 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 43,412 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 26,198 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $342.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 16,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $224.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 14,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fortive Corp (FTV)

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $74.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 26,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $128.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 12,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $264.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $231.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 5,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 99.14%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $324.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 14,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 30.16%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $157.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 41,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 67.48%. The purchase prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69. The stock is now traded at around $604.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 27.21%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $102.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 36,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $324.25, with an estimated average price of $280.32. The stock is now traded at around $209.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lonza Group Ltd (LONN)

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Lonza Group Ltd by 35.94%. The purchase prices were between $528.4 and $666.6, with an estimated average price of $587.04. The stock is now traded at around $775.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97.

Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

Sold Out: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18.

Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.

Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37.

Reduced: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 38.07%. The sale prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $89.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. still held 31,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Netflix Inc by 20.6%. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $586.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. still held 10,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 36.89%. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $208.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. still held 10,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 44.31%. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $125.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. still held 9,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 37.45%. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $70.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. still held 24,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 30.01%. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $56.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. still held 27,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of BlackRock Capital Appreciation V.I. Fund.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
