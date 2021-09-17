BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. Buys Sea, Etsy Inc, Danaher Corp, Sells Boston Scientific Corp, Humana Inc, Abbott Laboratories

New Purchases: SE, ETSY, FTV, TMUS, CRWD, LLY, MTCH,

Investment company BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Sea, Etsy Inc, Danaher Corp, Fortive Corp, T-Mobile US Inc, sells Boston Scientific Corp, Humana Inc, Abbott Laboratories, SBA Communications Corp, CoStar Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. owns 53 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,397 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,679 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,543 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36% Visa Inc (V) - 43,412 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28% Facebook Inc (FB) - 26,198 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $342.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 16,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $224.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 14,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $74.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 26,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $128.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 12,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $264.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $231.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 5,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 99.14%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $324.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 14,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 30.16%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $157.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 41,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 67.48%. The purchase prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69. The stock is now traded at around $604.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 27.21%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $102.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 36,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $324.25, with an estimated average price of $280.32. The stock is now traded at around $209.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Lonza Group Ltd by 35.94%. The purchase prices were between $528.4 and $666.6, with an estimated average price of $587.04. The stock is now traded at around $775.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 38.07%. The sale prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $89.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. still held 31,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Netflix Inc by 20.6%. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $586.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. still held 10,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 36.89%. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $208.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. still held 10,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 44.31%. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $125.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. still held 9,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 37.45%. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $70.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. still held 24,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 30.01%. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $56.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. still held 27,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.