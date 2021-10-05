Salvus Wealth Management, LLC Buys Clarivate PLC, Applied Materials Inc, Thor Industries Inc, Sells Hexcel Corp, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Coca-Cola Co

- New Purchases: AMAT, ADSK, VTRS, ASTS, ABNB, EOG, NFLX, PYPL, ET,
- Added Positions: CLVT, PGR, THO, AMZN, FB, KMX, BAM, BKNG, AON, AMT, ABT, DIS, ADI, CRM, ADBE, TXN, NVR, ORLY, MC, MKL, MA, V, AAPL, CMCSA, NOW, BLK, LOW, AXP, TGT, D, UPS, UNH, NSC, DEO, KL, SSNC, JNJ, ECPG, SCHW, VZ, APD, RH, CSCO, PFE, PAYX, ANET, CCI, GOOGL, CVX, INTC, MRK, ALGT, ZTS, PM, MO, AWI, AMWD, CINF, DS, CDW, SBUX, BEN, ACN, SHOP,
- Reduced Positions: HXL, KO, BRK.B, FAST, DD, ENB, CTVA, TRV, GHC,
- Sold Out: JLL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Salvus Wealth Management, LLC
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 39,302 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,447 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 20,523 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 94,484 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 80,195 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81. The stock is now traded at around $125.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 5,071 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $279.35 and $342.27, with an estimated average price of $305.7. The stock is now traded at around $272.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 890 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in AST SpaceMobile Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.13 and $13.53, with an estimated average price of $11.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,923 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.25 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,736 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $164.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,321 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01. The stock is now traded at around $86.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,624 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 67.13%. The purchase prices were between $21.84 and $27.16, with an estimated average price of $24.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 120,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Thor Industries Inc (THO)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 21.45%. The purchase prices were between $105.7 and $127.44, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $126.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 25,661 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 58.39%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3189.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 236 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 30.14%. The purchase prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86. The stock is now traded at around $115.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,061 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 31.69%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $270.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,388 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 20.89%. The purchase prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42. The stock is now traded at around $558.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 816 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The sale prices were between $185.09 and $253.08, with an estimated average price of $228.03.
