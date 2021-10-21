Xcel Wealth Management, LLC Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Ford Motor Co, Boeing Co, Sells AT&T Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Biogen Inc

- New Purchases: WEN, UA, PRTA, SNOW,
- Added Positions: VZ, F, BA, UBER, LMT, AMZN, WYNN, BMY, GE, WFC, ABBV, MS, RH, GOLD, STZ, CELH, UNP, UPS, NVDA, DIS, SIBN, FDX, MRNA, PPL, DKNG, LUV, CRWD, MRK, FB, GM, ROKU, CLF, CSCO, PYPL, TWLO, CRM, VGK, VIAC, ABNB, JPM, GOOG, HON, BP, TSLA, CVX, XOM, DD, C, ALCO, LIN, BRK.B, U, TJX, FTEC, SO, QCOM, BRO, IBM, IP,
- Reduced Positions: T, BLMN, MDT, BABA, AMD, RXT, CVS, AAPL, KMX, UNH, SGOL, MA, NFLX, JNJ, GS, DRI, MDB, NKE, TTD, URI, COST, SPLK, ADBE,
- Sold Out: BIIB, TDOC, PETQ, MU, PTON, COF, NOW, CSX, RPRX, USA,
For the details of Xcel Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/xcel+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Xcel Wealth Management, LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,015 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.53%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 414,813 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 275,279 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.97%
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 34,127 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 39,030 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in The Wendy's Co. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $22.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UA)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $19.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,302 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Prothena Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.2 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $61.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $343.673000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 74.97%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 275,279 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 144.58%. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $16.508500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 472,348 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 55.83%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 32,191 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 52.93%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $47.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 140,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 238.46%. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $369.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 8,157 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 104.34%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $122.4, with an estimated average price of $99.08. The stock is now traded at around $91.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 38,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $125.92 and $164.64, with an estimated average price of $145.86.Sold Out: PetIQ Inc (PETQ)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PetIQ Inc. The sale prices were between $23.99 and $38.59, with an estimated average price of $30.19.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78.
Here is the complete portfolio of Xcel Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Xcel Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Xcel Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Xcel Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Xcel Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment