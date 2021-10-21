Xcel Wealth Management, LLC Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Ford Motor Co, Boeing Co, Sells AT&T Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Biogen Inc

New Purchases: WEN, UA, PRTA, SNOW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Ford Motor Co, Boeing Co, Uber Technologies Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells AT&T Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Biogen Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Teladoc Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Xcel Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Xcel Wealth Management, LLC owns 136 stocks with a total value of $345 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,015 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.53% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 414,813 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 275,279 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.97% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 34,127 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 39,030 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in The Wendy's Co. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $22.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $19.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,302 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Prothena Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.2 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $61.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $343.673000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 74.97%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 275,279 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 144.58%. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $16.508500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 472,348 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 55.83%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 32,191 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 52.93%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $47.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 140,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 238.46%. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $369.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 8,157 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 104.34%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $122.4, with an estimated average price of $99.08. The stock is now traded at around $91.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 38,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $125.92 and $164.64, with an estimated average price of $145.86.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PetIQ Inc. The sale prices were between $23.99 and $38.59, with an estimated average price of $30.19.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78.