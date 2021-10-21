Hotaling Investment Management, LLC Buys MetLife Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, Texas Roadhouse Inc, Sells PPG Industries Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Ball Corp

New Purchases: GXO, TXRH, JLL, SEDG, CDNS, WCC, NVST, ROG, UCBI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys MetLife Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, Texas Roadhouse Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, sells PPG Industries Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Ball Corp, Boeing Co, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hotaling Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Hotaling Investment Management, LLC owns 121 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 131,510 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,211 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,268 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,650 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 6,879 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 16,246 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.75 and $102.09, with an estimated average price of $93.36. The stock is now traded at around $88.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 12,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.09 and $253.08, with an estimated average price of $228.03. The stock is now traded at around $253.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,054 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.56 and $299.81, with an estimated average price of $272.48. The stock is now traded at around $306.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 892 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $42.21. The stock is now traded at around $38.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.93 and $167.61, with an estimated average price of $152.37. The stock is now traded at around $166.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,465 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 106.77%. The purchase prices were between $55.86 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $60.22. The stock is now traded at around $65.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 51,703 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 31.90%. The purchase prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06. The stock is now traded at around $131.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,311 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $13.23 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $16.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 55,749 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $79.03 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $88.74.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $105.68, with an estimated average price of $101.93.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $63.87 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.71.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $81.78 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $90.02.