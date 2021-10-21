Logo
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC Buys MetLife Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, Texas Roadhouse Inc, Sells PPG Industries Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Ball Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hotaling Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys MetLife Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, Texas Roadhouse Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, sells PPG Industries Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Ball Corp, Boeing Co, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hotaling Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Hotaling Investment Management, LLC owns 121 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hotaling Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hotaling+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hotaling Investment Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 131,510 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,211 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,268 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,650 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
  5. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 6,879 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%
New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 16,246 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.75 and $102.09, with an estimated average price of $93.36. The stock is now traded at around $88.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 12,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.09 and $253.08, with an estimated average price of $228.03. The stock is now traded at around $253.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,054 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.56 and $299.81, with an estimated average price of $272.48. The stock is now traded at around $306.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 892 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $42.21. The stock is now traded at around $38.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.93 and $167.61, with an estimated average price of $152.37. The stock is now traded at around $166.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,465 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: MetLife Inc (MET)

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 106.77%. The purchase prices were between $55.86 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $60.22. The stock is now traded at around $65.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 51,703 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 31.90%. The purchase prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06. The stock is now traded at around $131.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,311 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $13.23 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $16.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 55,749 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $79.03 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $88.74.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.

Sold Out: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $105.68, with an estimated average price of $101.93.

Sold Out: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $63.87 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.71.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $81.78 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $90.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hotaling Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Hotaling Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hotaling Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hotaling Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hotaling Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
insider