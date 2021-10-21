Hotaling Investment Management, LLC Buys MetLife Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, Texas Roadhouse Inc, Sells PPG Industries Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Ball Corp

- New Purchases: GXO, TXRH, JLL, SEDG, CDNS, WCC, NVST, ROG, UCBI,
- Added Positions: MET, HD, KMB, AMZN, BLK, NKE, HBAN, XEL, KNX, EL, FB, V, NXPI, CMI, CMCSA, KO, AXP, PNC, UNH, UNP, MDT, NEE, C, ABBV, PYPL, ARE, ZNGA, CZR, ADBE, LEVI, SGMS, ALL, PEP, FR, FDX, EMN, DLR, TPR, CRL, BRO, APD, IR, KEYS, ALLY, AMH, DAL, SBAC, TPX, TDY,
- Reduced Positions: PPG, JPST, CMG, TT, MAR, MRK, GSK, MDLZ, JCPB, XOM, ETN, PFE, MSI, NSC, AVGO,
- Sold Out: BLL, BA, RY, TD, CL, NVS, BNS, CVX, AN, AOS, BAC, VTRS,
For the details of Hotaling Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hotaling+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hotaling Investment Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 131,510 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,211 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,268 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,650 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 6,879 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 16,246 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.75 and $102.09, with an estimated average price of $93.36. The stock is now traded at around $88.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 12,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.09 and $253.08, with an estimated average price of $228.03. The stock is now traded at around $253.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,054 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.56 and $299.81, with an estimated average price of $272.48. The stock is now traded at around $306.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 892 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $42.21. The stock is now traded at around $38.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.93 and $167.61, with an estimated average price of $152.37. The stock is now traded at around $166.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,465 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: MetLife Inc (MET)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 106.77%. The purchase prices were between $55.86 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $60.22. The stock is now traded at around $65.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 51,703 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 31.90%. The purchase prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06. The stock is now traded at around $131.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,311 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $13.23 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $16.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 55,749 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $79.03 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $88.74.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.Sold Out: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $105.68, with an estimated average price of $101.93.Sold Out: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $63.87 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.71.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $81.78 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $90.02.
