NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Mondelez International Inc, Valero Energy Corp

- New Purchases: WLTW, HWM, IR, LPLA, NSC, VST, PFG, COP, HIG, NWL, STT, MPW,
- Added Positions: UNH, MS, ZBH, CSCO, MCK, BDX, USB, DLB, CWEN, OGN, DVN, AES, EXC, NOC, FCX, DHR, CF, ABBV, MDT, CMCSA, QCOM, VTRS, AWI, VOD,
- Reduced Positions: BAC, GOOGL, LLY, COF, JPM, NEM, MPC, ALLY, AMAT, CARR, PM, ETN, HCA, AIZ, VOYA, HES, PEP, SCHW, AMP, PWR, WFC,
- Sold Out: MDLZ, VLO, UNP, ANTM, TFC, GS, FDX, VFC,
For the details of NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nvit+bny+mellon+dynamic+u.s.+equity+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 92,577 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.38%
- Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 117,610 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,914 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.99%
- Exelon Corp (EXC) - 267,115 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.69%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 215,076 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83. The stock is now traded at around $232.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 33,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.21. The stock is now traded at around $30.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 197,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $50.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 101,671 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.58 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $143.67. The stock is now traded at around $161.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 25,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57. The stock is now traded at around $286.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 14,556 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vistra Corp (VST)
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.77 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 158,733 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 311.11%. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $473.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 24,572 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 51.23%. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $100.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 89,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 77.47%. The purchase prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62. The stock is now traded at around $125.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 37,625 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $57.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 223,009 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 65.46%. The purchase prices were between $188.42 and $208.66, with an estimated average price of $199.89. The stock is now traded at around $230.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 24,454 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 39.37%. The purchase prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45. The stock is now traded at around $245.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 27,382 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.18 and $65.23, with an estimated average price of $62.21.Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $60.2 and $78.07, with an estimated average price of $66.7.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13.Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6.
Here is the complete portfolio of NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund. Also check out:
1. NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment