NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Mondelez International Inc, Valero Energy Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, sells Bank of America Corp, Mondelez International Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Alphabet Inc, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund. As of 2021Q3, NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund owns 71 stocks with a total value of $449 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 92,577 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.38% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 117,610 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,914 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.99% Exelon Corp (EXC) - 267,115 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.69% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 215,076 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83. The stock is now traded at around $232.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 33,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.21. The stock is now traded at around $30.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 197,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $50.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 101,671 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.58 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $143.67. The stock is now traded at around $161.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 25,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57. The stock is now traded at around $286.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 14,556 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.77 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 158,733 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 311.11%. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $473.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 24,572 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 51.23%. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $100.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 89,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 77.47%. The purchase prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62. The stock is now traded at around $125.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 37,625 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $57.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 223,009 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 65.46%. The purchase prices were between $188.42 and $208.66, with an estimated average price of $199.89. The stock is now traded at around $230.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 24,454 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 39.37%. The purchase prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45. The stock is now traded at around $245.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 27,382 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.18 and $65.23, with an estimated average price of $62.21.

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $60.2 and $78.07, with an estimated average price of $66.7.

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13.

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6.