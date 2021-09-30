NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Mondelez International Inc, Valero Energy Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Mondelez International Inc, Valero Energy Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, sells Bank of America Corp, Mondelez International Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Alphabet Inc, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund. As of 2021Q3, NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund owns 71 stocks with a total value of $449 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nvit+bny+mellon+dynamic+u.s.+equity+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 92,577 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.38%
  2. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 117,610 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,914 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.99%
  4. Exelon Corp (EXC) - 267,115 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.69%
  5. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 215,076 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83. The stock is now traded at around $232.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 33,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.21. The stock is now traded at around $30.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 197,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $50.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 101,671 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.58 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $143.67. The stock is now traded at around $161.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 25,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57. The stock is now traded at around $286.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 14,556 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vistra Corp (VST)

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.77 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 158,733 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 311.11%. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $473.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 24,572 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 51.23%. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $100.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 89,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 77.47%. The purchase prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62. The stock is now traded at around $125.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 37,625 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $57.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 223,009 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 65.46%. The purchase prices were between $188.42 and $208.66, with an estimated average price of $199.89. The stock is now traded at around $230.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 24,454 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 39.37%. The purchase prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45. The stock is now traded at around $245.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 27,382 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.18 and $65.23, with an estimated average price of $62.21.

Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $60.2 and $78.07, with an estimated average price of $66.7.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.

Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13.

Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund. Also check out:

1. NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Equity Income Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider