VanEck Natural Resources ETF Buys Tyson Foods Inc, Vale SA, Newmont Corp, Sells Wilmar International, Hap Seng Consolidated Bhd, Northam Platinum

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tyson Foods Inc, Vale SA, Newmont Corp, Rosneft Oil Co, Barrick Gold Corp, sells Wilmar International, Hap Seng Consolidated Bhd, Northam Platinum, National Atomic Co Kazatomprom JSC, Domtar Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Natural Resources ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Natural Resources ETF owns 375 stocks with a total value of $84 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Deere & Co (DE) - 18,396 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 51,916 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.07% Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 50,889 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.01% Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 66,794 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.29% Kubota Corp (6326) - 104,500 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.84%

VanEck Natural Resources ETF initiated holding in Tourmaline Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $44.25, with an estimated average price of $35.61. The stock is now traded at around $39.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.64 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $27.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $90, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 883 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF initiated holding in Northam Platinum Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $169.38 and $179.32, with an estimated average price of $173.53. The stock is now traded at around $199.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,380 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,246 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF initiated holding in Nippon Sanso Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $2269 and $3100, with an estimated average price of $2589.71. The stock is now traded at around $2531.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $70.14 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $75.5. The stock is now traded at around $85.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 26,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF added to a holding in Vale SA by 36.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.8 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $19.65. The stock is now traded at around $13.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 60,962 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 23.88%. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $56.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,911 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF added to a holding in Rosneft Oil Co by 2259.63%. The purchase prices were between $6.23 and $7.7, with an estimated average price of $7.18. The stock is now traded at around $7.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 19,113 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 24.08%. The purchase prices were between $17.58 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 33,184 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF added to a holding in Polyus PJSC by 9276.92%. The purchase prices were between $80.2 and $97.35, with an estimated average price of $91.59. The stock is now traded at around $83.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,219 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF sold out a holding in Hap Seng Consolidated Bhd. The sale prices were between $7.68 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $8.08.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF sold out a holding in Northam Platinum Ltd. The sale prices were between $173.99 and $237.29, with an estimated average price of $209.12.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $54.54 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $54.86.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF sold out a holding in AGL Energy Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.33 and $8.21, with an estimated average price of $7.05.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF sold out a holding in Iamgold Corp. The sale prices were between $2.75 and $3.73, with an estimated average price of $3.14.