Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Ball Corp, Sells Comcast Corp, Marsh & McLennan Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Ball Corp, MetLife Inc, General Mills Inc, sells Comcast Corp, Marsh & McLennan Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Packaging Corp of America, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund owns 81 stocks with a total value of $465 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 118,115 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 329,636 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.47% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 97,581 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.16% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 80,379 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04% AT&T Inc (T) - 383,522 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.89%

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $252.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 27,294 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $82.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 80,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.03 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $92.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 45,883 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.86 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $60.22. The stock is now traded at around $60.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 66,027 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 65,585 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Globe Life Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.57 and $97.49, with an estimated average price of $93.49. The stock is now traded at around $89.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 40,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69. The stock is now traded at around $157.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 97,581 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $23.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 383,522 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 23.49%. The purchase prices were between $127.01 and $140.26, with an estimated average price of $133.56. The stock is now traded at around $127.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 44,090 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in General Motors Co by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $55.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 105,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc by 61.18%. The purchase prices were between $86.18 and $99.03, with an estimated average price of $94.54. The stock is now traded at around $86.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,032 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $139.04 and $160.48, with an estimated average price of $151.24.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Packaging Corp of America. The sale prices were between $131.52 and $153.94, with an estimated average price of $142.67.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $78.02 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $82.56.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $188.62 and $227.64, with an estimated average price of $207.68.