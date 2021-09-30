Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Ball Corp, Sells Comcast Corp, Marsh & McLennan Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Ball Corp, Sells Comcast Corp, Marsh & McLennan Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Ball Corp, MetLife Inc, General Mills Inc, sells Comcast Corp, Marsh & McLennan Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Packaging Corp of America, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund owns 81 stocks with a total value of $465 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goldman+sachs+variable+insurance+trust+large+cap+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 118,115 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
  2. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 329,636 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.47%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 97,581 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.16%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 80,379 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04%
  5. AT&T Inc (T) - 383,522 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.89%
New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $252.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 27,294 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $82.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 80,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ball Corp (BLL)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.03 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $92.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 45,883 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.86 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $60.22. The stock is now traded at around $60.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 66,027 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 65,585 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Globe Life Inc (GL)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Globe Life Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.57 and $97.49, with an estimated average price of $93.49. The stock is now traded at around $89.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 40,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69. The stock is now traded at around $157.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 97,581 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $23.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 383,522 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 23.49%. The purchase prices were between $127.01 and $140.26, with an estimated average price of $133.56. The stock is now traded at around $127.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 44,090 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in General Motors Co by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $55.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 105,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc by 61.18%. The purchase prices were between $86.18 and $99.03, with an estimated average price of $94.54. The stock is now traded at around $86.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,032 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36.

Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $139.04 and $160.48, with an estimated average price of $151.24.

Sold Out: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Packaging Corp of America. The sale prices were between $131.52 and $153.94, with an estimated average price of $142.67.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79.

Sold Out: Equity Residential (EQR)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $78.02 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $82.56.

Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $188.62 and $227.64, with an estimated average price of $207.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund. Also check out:

1. Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Large Cap Value Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider