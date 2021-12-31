Carret Asset Management, Llc Buys Qurate Retail Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Honeywell International Inc, Bunge

New Purchases: QRTEP.PFD, MQ, BMO, CI, GIS, CLF, TER, WEJO,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Qurate Retail Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Marqeta Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Honeywell International Inc, Bunge, Progressive Corp, Cloudera Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carret Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Carret Asset Management, Llc owns 267 stocks with a total value of $884 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 403,557 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 141,417 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,923 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 162,709 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% Penumbra Inc (PEN) - 88,500 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.55%

Carret Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.15 and $109.85, with an estimated average price of $106.15. The stock is now traded at around $103.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carret Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 34,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carret Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $101.1 and $112.3, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $112.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carret Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $232.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carret Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $69.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carret Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carret Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc by 319.80%. The purchase prices were between $17.76 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 59,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carret Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 133.26%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $40.85, with an estimated average price of $39.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 31,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carret Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 206.32%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $34.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carret Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Carret Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51.

Carret Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3.

Carret Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Carret Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $16.35 and $21.51, with an estimated average price of $19.1.

Carret Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Greenlane Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.91 and $2.42, with an estimated average price of $1.57.