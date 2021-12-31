Carret Asset Management, Llc Buys Qurate Retail Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Honeywell International Inc, Bunge

- New Purchases: QRTEP.PFD, MQ, BMO, CI, GIS, CLF, TER, WEJO,
- Added Positions: CHPT, CHPT, MGP, DVY, PH, VIAC, MMM, TSM, IAT, HSY, FDX, ITW, IP, COP, MRK, WMT, BMY, AMGN, HCA, IWR, NVS, PFE, NFLX, RSP, IBM, BDX, AKAM, QQQ, IYW, CRM, IWD, GLDM, SCHA, DBX, KHC, GM, NXPI, MELI, UNH, PRU, MCD, AES,
- Reduced Positions: PEN, BABA, HON, T, BGEPF.PFD, PGR, MSFT, AAPL, EBAY, GOOG, XOM, HRL, V, JPM, AMZN, LHX, PKI, STLD, GOOGL, GLW, DD, PNC, TMO, USB, JNJ, CVX, INTC, VZ, DAL, UBER, UNM, SPY, XYL, TSLA, BX, CL, QCOM, AMP, DBRG, NSRGY, DHI, GE, HD, CHD, LRCX, NVDA, XLK, IYF, PYPL, VIG, VTI, XLF, BNGO, IQV, CARR, IJH, EFA, GLD, SCHX, DE, AXAHY, IVZ, AVT, BK, BLK, BA, CPT, CTSH, AWK, EPD, FNF, F, GD, RTX, WEC, XEL, RQI,
- Sold Out: CLDR, TJX, CCL, SKT, SLVM, GNLN,
These are the top 5 holdings of CARRET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 403,557 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 141,417 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,923 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 162,709 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
- Penumbra Inc (PEN) - 88,500 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.55%
Carret Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.15 and $109.85, with an estimated average price of $106.15. The stock is now traded at around $103.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)
Carret Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 34,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of Montreal (BMO)
Carret Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $101.1 and $112.3, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $112.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
Carret Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $232.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Carret Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $69.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Carret Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Carret Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc by 319.80%. The purchase prices were between $17.76 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 59,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)
Carret Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 133.26%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $40.85, with an estimated average price of $39.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 31,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Carret Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 206.32%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $34.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Carret Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Carret Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51.Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Carret Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Carret Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.Sold Out: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT)
Carret Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $16.35 and $21.51, with an estimated average price of $19.1.Sold Out: Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN)
Carret Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Greenlane Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.91 and $2.42, with an estimated average price of $1.57.
