Grassi Investment Management Buys Blackstone Inc, Medtronic PLC, Forward Industries Inc, Sells CyrusOne Inc, Airbnb Inc, Fiserv Inc

New Purchases: BX, MDT, FORD, MRK, C, GD, AMPL, KRE, ASML, TPR, MGI, ON, ATKR, IWF, MDY,

BX, MDT, FORD, MRK, C, GD, AMPL, KRE, ASML, TPR, MGI, ON, ATKR, IWF, MDY, Added Positions: IBM, RCL, UBER, AMZN, TSM, TU, XLV, XLK, DRIV, WDAY, JOET, XLB, XLF, SPG, XLY, IBB, LC, DVY, KTOS, LHX, DIA, IWM, RTX, XLC, SBUX, LEN, COST,

IBM, RCL, UBER, AMZN, TSM, TU, XLV, XLK, DRIV, WDAY, JOET, XLB, XLF, SPG, XLY, IBB, LC, DVY, KTOS, LHX, DIA, IWM, RTX, XLC, SBUX, LEN, COST, Reduced Positions: ABNB, ATVI, FISV, BA, V, MO, COTY, FCX, PPA, NOW, EPD, WYNN, X, STZ, ADM, STWD, DLR, TLRY, TLRY, COIN,

ABNB, ATVI, FISV, BA, V, MO, COTY, FCX, PPA, NOW, EPD, WYNN, X, STZ, ADM, STWD, DLR, TLRY, TLRY, COIN, Sold Out: CONE, GLD, MAC, SQ, PYPL, TRP, MRNA,

Mountain View, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Blackstone Inc, Medtronic PLC, Forward Industries Inc, Merck Inc, International Business Machines Corp, sells CyrusOne Inc, Airbnb Inc, Fiserv Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Macerich Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grassi Investment Management. As of 2021Q4, Grassi Investment Management owns 137 stocks with a total value of $980 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Grassi Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grassi+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 277,355 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 356,932 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 164,091 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 252,766 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 5,306,350 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio.

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $122.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 116,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $108.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 112,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Forward Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.51 and $2.32, with an estimated average price of $1.98. The stock is now traded at around $1.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 455,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 106,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $211.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 51.83%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 58,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 41.81%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 35,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $33.18, with an estimated average price of $31.81. The stock is now traded at around $31.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 31,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 35.05%. The purchase prices were between $26.91 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $30.04. The stock is now traded at around $31.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 51.44%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $41.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in Macerich Co. The sale prices were between $15.87 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $18.75.

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.