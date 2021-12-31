Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Grassi Investment Management Buys Blackstone Inc, Medtronic PLC, Forward Industries Inc, Sells CyrusOne Inc, Airbnb Inc, Fiserv Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Mountain View, CA, based Investment company Grassi Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Blackstone Inc, Medtronic PLC, Forward Industries Inc, Merck Inc, International Business Machines Corp, sells CyrusOne Inc, Airbnb Inc, Fiserv Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Macerich Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grassi Investment Management. As of 2021Q4, Grassi Investment Management owns 137 stocks with a total value of $980 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Grassi Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grassi+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Grassi Investment Management
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 277,355 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 356,932 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 164,091 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
  4. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 252,766 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  5. Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 5,306,350 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $122.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 116,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $108.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 112,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Forward Industries Inc (FORD)

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Forward Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.51 and $2.32, with an estimated average price of $1.98. The stock is now traded at around $1.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 455,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 106,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $211.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 51.83%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 58,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 41.81%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 35,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (JOET)

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $33.18, with an estimated average price of $31.81. The stock is now traded at around $31.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 31,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV)

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 35.05%. The purchase prices were between $26.91 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $30.04. The stock is now traded at around $31.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 51.44%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $41.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.

Sold Out: Macerich Co (MAC)

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in Macerich Co. The sale prices were between $15.87 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $18.75.

Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Grassi Investment Management. Also check out:

1. Grassi Investment Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Grassi Investment Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Grassi Investment Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Grassi Investment Management keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus