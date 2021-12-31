Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Riverbridge Partners Llc Buys Amedisys Inc, Privia Health Group Inc, Progyny Inc, Sells Gentex Corp, Healthcare Services Group Inc, Maximus Inc

insider
2 hours ago
Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Riverbridge Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Amedisys Inc, Privia Health Group Inc, Progyny Inc, Five9 Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Gentex Corp, Healthcare Services Group Inc, Maximus Inc, Rogers Corp, National Instruments Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riverbridge Partners Llc. As of 2021Q4, Riverbridge Partners Llc owns 160 stocks with a total value of $10.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC
  1. Globant SA (GLOB) - 1,457,038 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
  2. Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 1,575,378 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
  3. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 618,209 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio.
  4. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA) - 4,691,463 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 771,511 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%
New Purchase: Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA)

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in Privia Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,788,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Progyny Inc (PGNY)

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 812,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $128.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 262,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $178.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 185,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Squarespace Inc (SQSP)

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in Squarespace Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $36.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,175,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $215.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 109,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 56.97%. The purchase prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94. The stock is now traded at around $146.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,588,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Certara Inc (CERT)

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in Certara Inc by 41.56%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $45.21, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,088,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1643.24%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $466.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 63,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 38.92%. The purchase prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82. The stock is now traded at around $85.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 756,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1400.88%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $214.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 88,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 215.43%. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $173.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 95,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Maximus Inc (MMS)

Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in Maximus Inc. The sale prices were between $74.55 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $81.61.

Sold Out: Rogers Corp (ROG)

Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in Rogers Corp. The sale prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94.

Sold Out: PetIQ Inc (PETQ)

Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in PetIQ Inc. The sale prices were between $19.97 and $25.91, with an estimated average price of $23.31.

Sold Out: Inogen Inc (INGN)

Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in Inogen Inc. The sale prices were between $29.66 and $43.44, with an estimated average price of $36.11.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67.



