Riverbridge Partners Llc Buys Amedisys Inc, Privia Health Group Inc, Progyny Inc, Sells Gentex Corp, Healthcare Services Group Inc, Maximus Inc

New Purchases: PRVA, PGNY, FIVN, PYPL, SQSP, TWLO, TDUP, SUSA, DLX, IWF, WDAY, WFC, UNP, BHG, LII, ADP, VUG,

PRVA, PGNY, FIVN, PYPL, SQSP, TWLO, TDUP, SUSA, DLX, IWF, WDAY, WFC, UNP, BHG, LII, ADP, VUG, Added Positions: AMED, CERT, IVV, FVRR, IWM, VXF, IWO, FIVE, IUSG, ALRM, PEGA, GDYN, BL, EXPO, TECH, WSC, DSGX, AMN, HCAT, TMX, GSHD, EYE, KIDS, MEDP, GDDY, FRPT, CRL, CHE, POWI, PRAA, NEOG, HSKA, KAI, MODN, AZPN, CCMP, PRCH, CGNX, CRNC, PHR, MIDD, USPH, WSO, DG, SPGI, OKTA, GKOS, VTI, ALGN,

AMED, CERT, IVV, FVRR, IWM, VXF, IWO, FIVE, IUSG, ALRM, PEGA, GDYN, BL, EXPO, TECH, WSC, DSGX, AMN, HCAT, TMX, GSHD, EYE, KIDS, MEDP, GDDY, FRPT, CRL, CHE, POWI, PRAA, NEOG, HSKA, KAI, MODN, AZPN, CCMP, PRCH, CGNX, CRNC, PHR, MIDD, USPH, WSO, DG, SPGI, OKTA, GKOS, VTI, ALGN, Reduced Positions: GNTX, HCSG, NATI, PCTY, PRO, ECL, NVDA, PRLB, WK, SPSC, KRNT, LOPE, MSFT, OSH, ILMN, TWOU, FND, JKHY, CRM, VEEV, VMEO, CSGP, DHR, TDOC, INFO, ADI, UNH, AMZN, V, SBUX, PAYC, NOW, GOOG, IDXX, GOOGL, NFLX, OLLI, MMM, IWB, WMT, TJX, SNA, ROK, RHHBY, PG, LIN, PEP, PAYX, MDT, JNJ, INTC, FISV, EFX, CSCO, ASB,

GNTX, HCSG, NATI, PCTY, PRO, ECL, NVDA, PRLB, WK, SPSC, KRNT, LOPE, MSFT, OSH, ILMN, TWOU, FND, JKHY, CRM, VEEV, VMEO, CSGP, DHR, TDOC, INFO, ADI, UNH, AMZN, V, SBUX, PAYC, NOW, GOOG, IDXX, GOOGL, NFLX, OLLI, MMM, IWB, WMT, TJX, SNA, ROK, RHHBY, PG, LIN, PEP, PAYX, MDT, JNJ, INTC, FISV, EFX, CSCO, ASB, Sold Out: MMS, ROG, PETQ, INGN, LULU,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amedisys Inc, Privia Health Group Inc, Progyny Inc, Five9 Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Gentex Corp, Healthcare Services Group Inc, Maximus Inc, Rogers Corp, National Instruments Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riverbridge Partners Llc. As of 2021Q4, Riverbridge Partners Llc owns 160 stocks with a total value of $10.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riverbridge+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Globant SA (GLOB) - 1,457,038 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92% Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 1,575,378 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 618,209 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA) - 4,691,463 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 771,511 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in Privia Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,788,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 812,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $128.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 262,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $178.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 185,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in Squarespace Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $36.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,175,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $215.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 109,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 56.97%. The purchase prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94. The stock is now traded at around $146.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,588,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in Certara Inc by 41.56%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $45.21, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,088,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1643.24%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $466.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 63,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 38.92%. The purchase prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82. The stock is now traded at around $85.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 756,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1400.88%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $214.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 88,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 215.43%. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $173.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 95,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in Maximus Inc. The sale prices were between $74.55 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $81.61.

Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in Rogers Corp. The sale prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94.

Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in PetIQ Inc. The sale prices were between $19.97 and $25.91, with an estimated average price of $23.31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in Inogen Inc. The sale prices were between $29.66 and $43.44, with an estimated average price of $36.11.

Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67.