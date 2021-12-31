United Capital Management of KS, Inc. Buys Alphabet Inc, Truist Financial Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Sells ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Marvell Technology Inc

New Purchases: GOOGL, TFC, JPM, LAC, HDV, TMQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Truist Financial Corp, JPMorgan Chase, NRG Energy Inc, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Where Food Comes From Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Capital Management of KS, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, United Capital Management of KS, Inc. owns 91 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,066 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,578 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 29,036 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,213 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,503 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. New Position

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2719.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 2,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 44,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $151.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 6,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in Lithium Americas Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $40.96, with an estimated average price of $30.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $100.99, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $102.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in Trilogy Metals Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.48 and $2.3, with an estimated average price of $1.84. The stock is now traded at around $1.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 28.97%. The purchase prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26. The stock is now traded at around $40.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 85,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.08%. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 81,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 34.13%. The purchase prices were between $97.15 and $99.11, with an estimated average price of $98.24. The stock is now traded at around $98.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 27,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $20.52, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $20.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 161,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $11.54 and $14.51, with an estimated average price of $12.94.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $45.06, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in Where Food Comes From Inc. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $15.79, with an estimated average price of $13.82.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48.