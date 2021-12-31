Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Oracle Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Medtronic PLC, Sells Exelon Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Monster Beverage Corp

Investment company Machina Capital S.A.S. (Current Portfolio) buys Oracle Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Medtronic PLC, Moody's Corporation, Intuitive Surgical Inc, sells Exelon Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Ross Stores Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Machina Capital S.A.S.. As of 2021Q4, Machina Capital S.A.S. owns 120 stocks with a total value of $41 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Machina Capital S.A.S.
  1. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 1,164 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.91%
  2. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 8,427 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 11,932 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.45%
  4. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 1,251 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 6,585 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 8,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Machina Capital S.A.S. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $482.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $106.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 6,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38. The stock is now traded at around $345.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $292.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

Machina Capital S.A.S. initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 7,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 63.45%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $73.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 11,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 118.99%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2666.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. added to a holding in Target Corp by 104.00%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $221.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 108.16%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $85.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 29.91%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $547.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 64.33%. The purchase prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42. The stock is now traded at around $158.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $47.57 and $57.76, with an estimated average price of $52.93.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61.

Sold Out: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Machina Capital S.A.S. sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96.

Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Machina Capital S.A.S. sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $104.87 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $111.87.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Machina Capital S.A.S. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71.

Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Machina Capital S.A.S. sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Machina Capital S.A.S.. Also check out:

