Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Oracle Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Medtronic PLC, Sells Exelon Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Monster Beverage Corp

New Purchases: ORCL, COST, MDT, MCO, ISRG, CF, INFO, NKE, GRMN, AJG, SIRI, IT, SNPS, MCD, LIN, CNC, AMD, MRK, DE, PAYX, LULU, ZTS, LNG, NVR, CBOE, BR, GD, PAYC, LHX, CONE, XEL, CSGP, DUK, WTW, VEEV, GE, NTAP, J, TMUS, COP, EMR, PPL, BA, WFC, SCHW, BAX, SHW, FOXA, UDR, HII, TXN, HTA, TT, CDNS, OTIS, YUM, PEAK, RMD, FCX, MOS, HIG, BBWI, MSI, DLTR, ABT, FTV, LYB, EFX, ADM, NVAX, AMCR, NLY, PCG,

XOM, GOOGL, TGT, PSX, AVGO, MMC, CTAS, TPR, MO, PSA, TRV, BSX, A, MRO, OXY, ANSS, CMG, HON, PBCT, CMCSA, POOL, Reduced Positions: ADBE, ACN, IQV, DRI, ICE, AEP, CME, KO, UNH, GOOG, DTE, MSCI, CB, NVDA, GS, NRG, CPRT, FIS, ALK, CVX, TXT, BKNG, STT, PFE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Oracle Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Medtronic PLC, Moody's Corporation, Intuitive Surgical Inc, sells Exelon Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Ross Stores Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Machina Capital S.A.S.. As of 2021Q4, Machina Capital S.A.S. owns 120 stocks with a total value of $41 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 1,164 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.91% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 8,427 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. New Position Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 11,932 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.45% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 1,251 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. New Position Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 6,585 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. New Position

Machina Capital S.A.S. initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 8,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Machina Capital S.A.S. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $482.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Machina Capital S.A.S. initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $106.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 6,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Machina Capital S.A.S. initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38. The stock is now traded at around $345.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Machina Capital S.A.S. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $292.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Machina Capital S.A.S. initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 7,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Machina Capital S.A.S. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 63.45%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $73.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 11,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Machina Capital S.A.S. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 118.99%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2666.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Machina Capital S.A.S. added to a holding in Target Corp by 104.00%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $221.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Machina Capital S.A.S. added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 108.16%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $85.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Machina Capital S.A.S. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 29.91%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $547.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Machina Capital S.A.S. added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 64.33%. The purchase prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42. The stock is now traded at around $158.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Machina Capital S.A.S. sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $47.57 and $57.76, with an estimated average price of $52.93.

Machina Capital S.A.S. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61.

Machina Capital S.A.S. sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96.

Machina Capital S.A.S. sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $104.87 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $111.87.

Machina Capital S.A.S. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71.

Machina Capital S.A.S. sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73.