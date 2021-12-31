Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Stewart Information Services Corp, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF

New Purchases: IYE, IQDG, VNQ, USTB, SPMD, EMXC, CSCO, FXO, FXN, SPYD, FCG, OZ, QCOM, QQQJ, BDEC, CCI, ASH, AMD, ANTM, UNP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Stewart Information Services Corp, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth F, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 199 stocks with a total value of $331 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/outlook+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) - 291,539 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.72% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 181,068 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.12% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,635 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.68% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 108,801 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 90,795 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 150.05%

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.79 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $30.59. The stock is now traded at around $33.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 257,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth F. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $39.99, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $37.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 185,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 14,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.28 and $51.49, with an estimated average price of $51.37. The stock is now traded at around $51.133600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 30,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $60.763000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 25,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $45.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 30,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Stewart Information Services Corp by 68.72%. The purchase prices were between $64.21 and $80.18, with an estimated average price of $73.75. The stock is now traded at around $69.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 291,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 752.26%. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.228100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 305,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 150.05%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 90,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 373.45%. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $66.05, with an estimated average price of $62.62. The stock is now traded at around $63.089900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 130,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 48.12%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $98.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 181,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 34.43%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 121,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.55 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $59.23.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.61 and $364.84, with an estimated average price of $354.55.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43.