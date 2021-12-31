Golden Green, Inc. Buys Xilinx Inc, Pfizer Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Moderna Inc, Novavax Inc, Roku Inc

New Purchases: PFE, RJF, JEF, AA, ALLY, GTN, FCX, DVN, F, COP, AOSL, DE, GXO, RBLX, GRBK, CLF, NUE, NKE, HST, ABNB, TSLA, MPC, AHT, LOW, LYV, LCID, HIVE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xilinx Inc, Pfizer Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Expedia Group Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, sells Moderna Inc, Novavax Inc, Roku Inc, Cassava Sciences Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Golden Green, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Golden Green, Inc. owns 119 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,974 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 49,687 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.38% Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) - 144,345 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23% Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) - 131,537 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22% Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - 129,729 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.24%

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 28,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.38 and $102.53, with an estimated average price of $98.97. The stock is now traded at around $98.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 11,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $40.29. The stock is now traded at around $35.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 28,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 16,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45. The stock is now traded at around $47.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 20,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Gray Television Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $20.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 42,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 78.38%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $187.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 49,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 224.05%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $233.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 7,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 532.09%. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $174.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 71.81%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $163.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 10,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 240.49%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $205.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 5,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 64.73%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $44.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 42,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $134.56 and $217.97, with an estimated average price of $172.19.

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $21.15 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $23.68.

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Oil States International Inc. The sale prices were between $4.74 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $5.86.