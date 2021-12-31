Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Golden Green, Inc. Buys Xilinx Inc, Pfizer Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Moderna Inc, Novavax Inc, Roku Inc

Investment company Golden Green, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Xilinx Inc, Pfizer Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Expedia Group Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, sells Moderna Inc, Novavax Inc, Roku Inc, Cassava Sciences Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Golden Green, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Golden Green, Inc. owns 119 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Golden Green, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,974 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  2. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 49,687 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.38%
  3. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) - 144,345 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%
  4. Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) - 131,537 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22%
  5. Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - 129,729 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.24%
New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 28,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.38 and $102.53, with an estimated average price of $98.97. The stock is now traded at around $98.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 11,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $40.29. The stock is now traded at around $35.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 28,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 16,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45. The stock is now traded at around $47.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 20,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Gray Television Inc (GTN)

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Gray Television Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $20.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 42,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 78.38%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $187.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 49,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 224.05%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $233.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 7,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 532.09%. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $174.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 71.81%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $163.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 10,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 240.49%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $205.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 5,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 64.73%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $44.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 42,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $134.56 and $217.97, with an estimated average price of $172.19.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

Sold Out: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $21.15 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $23.68.

Sold Out: Oil States International Inc (OIS)

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Oil States International Inc. The sale prices were between $4.74 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $5.86.



