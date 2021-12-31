PAX Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Arista Networks Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Global Tech ETF, F5 Inc

New Purchases: USMV, ANET, FOXA, ARES, CPRT, NUS, IQV, PPC, EW, SHV, CBOE, IEF, IDXX, LAZ, MFA, VEEV, REGN, TJX, APAM, ACN, RBLX, CION, DRE, PLD, REG, PSA, NEM, FCX, DHR, IEFA, IEI, ATO, VBK, VMBS, NOV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Arista Networks Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Inspire International ESG ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Global Tech ETF, F5 Inc, iShares Global Financials ETF, Aflac Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PAX Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, PAX Financial Group, LLC owns 200 stocks with a total value of $446 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 92,559 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 388,515 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% ISHARES TRUST (IUSB) - 414,984 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 393,084 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 169,578 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60%

PAX Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 53,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PAX Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $122.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 21,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PAX Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PAX Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.25 and $88.84, with an estimated average price of $81.54. The stock is now traded at around $78.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PAX Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.57 and $159.1, with an estimated average price of $148.55. The stock is now traded at around $128.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PAX Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.79 and $52.18, with an estimated average price of $44.6. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PAX Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 98.08%. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 326,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PAX Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.11%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 79,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PAX Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Inspire International ESG ETF by 85.02%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $31.63, with an estimated average price of $30.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 117,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PAX Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Inspire Global Hope ETF by 129.97%. The purchase prices were between $35.25 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $36.84. The stock is now traded at around $35.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 65,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PAX Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF by 84.93%. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $35.76, with an estimated average price of $34.29. The stock is now traded at around $32.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 72,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PAX Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $26, with an estimated average price of $25.79. The stock is now traded at around $25.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 183,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PAX Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in F5 Inc. The sale prices were between $196.73 and $247.78, with an estimated average price of $222.66.

PAX Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06.

PAX Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13.

PAX Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83.

PAX Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

PAX Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36.