Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC Buys Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Moderna Inc

New Purchases: COWZ, ALPP, NTSX, VTIP, SHV, KCE, IRT, GRID, FTXL, OZ, VONG, O, ICSH, FYC, NTES, PDI, WYNN, XLK, PSLV, EPAM, AVGO, SOFI, SOFI, DNA, OMCL, VONE, SPSK, VGIT, EXR, IVT, OGN, TBT, XLP, USMV, BRMK, FTNT, VPU, FCX, JPIB, QQH, MKC, LOW, LLY, ECF, PHT, PSQ,

COWZ, ALPP, NTSX, VTIP, SHV, KCE, IRT, GRID, FTXL, OZ, VONG, O, ICSH, FYC, NTES, PDI, WYNN, XLK, PSLV, EPAM, AVGO, SOFI, SOFI, DNA, OMCL, VONE, SPSK, VGIT, EXR, IVT, OGN, TBT, XLP, USMV, BRMK, FTNT, VPU, FCX, JPIB, QQH, MKC, LOW, LLY, ECF, PHT, PSQ, Added Positions: MRVL, QCOM, IBM, MSFT, XLNX, AMD, VUG, PFE, BRG, NVDA, VT, BST, TIP, MPW, PYPL, SPG, ORCL, NEA, F, BAC, MRK, QQQ, IVV, RDVY, ARCC, CII, QYLD, RZV, ETSY, PGX, DIVB, MS, GLTR, GSG, INTU, HD, VIOG, GOOGL, IAU, BND, BCI, ALGN, HYG, KORP, LQD, PLTR, BKCC, PDBC, PHB, RAVI, GDV, UMC, URNM, VIG, GLAD, DXCM, COST, CVX, BXMT, URA, FTXR, GOF, AIRR, CAT, GS, GPI, TTWO, GGT, NCV, IGR, PFN, ETW, ETY, EXG, BBDC, NOW, AHCO, ARVL, AGG, EWU, ATHX, LIT, STAF, CSQ, IWD, TEAM, MMT, VFMF, LRCX, XT,

MRVL, QCOM, IBM, MSFT, XLNX, AMD, VUG, PFE, BRG, NVDA, VT, BST, TIP, MPW, PYPL, SPG, ORCL, NEA, F, BAC, MRK, QQQ, IVV, RDVY, ARCC, CII, QYLD, RZV, ETSY, PGX, DIVB, MS, GLTR, GSG, INTU, HD, VIOG, GOOGL, IAU, BND, BCI, ALGN, HYG, KORP, LQD, PLTR, BKCC, PDBC, PHB, RAVI, GDV, UMC, URNM, VIG, GLAD, DXCM, COST, CVX, BXMT, URA, FTXR, GOF, AIRR, CAT, GS, GPI, TTWO, GGT, NCV, IGR, PFN, ETW, ETY, EXG, BBDC, NOW, AHCO, ARVL, AGG, EWU, ATHX, LIT, STAF, CSQ, IWD, TEAM, MMT, VFMF, LRCX, XT, Reduced Positions: TSLA, ARKK, AAPL, ARKG, FB, SHY, AMAT, T, ANGL, CWB, VZ, DOCU, SFM, ICLN, VGT, ESPO, COP, ASG, STK, HQH, IJR, XLV, XMLV, M, CRM, AGNC, OCCI, ALLY, EMB, GCV, EOS, ARRY, UNH, BSV, FCG, SH, VOO, BDC, BA, WST, VBR, CVS, XOM, MU, NKE, REGN, TPX, DIS, RCS, KMI, ABBV, TPH, IWM, SPY, ABT, AB, CMCSA, KR, POOL, THC, ET, CHI, MYRG, STWD, MTDR, GOOG, JHG, CHWY, DGRO, GSY, MBB, MOAT, SLV, SPUU, VMBS, ADBE, NLY, BLK, CTAS, C, DUK, NTIC, TSM, VTR, CROX, BOE, BDJ, V, PM, STLA, ARI, SUN, KIO, FSK, KEYS, ROKU, DSI, FDN, IYY, KWEB, SDY, SSO, VNQ, SAN, BRK.B, INTC, MCD, PEP, QDEL, RF, ROK, STM, UNP, ROOF, SPYG,

TSLA, ARKK, AAPL, ARKG, FB, SHY, AMAT, T, ANGL, CWB, VZ, DOCU, SFM, ICLN, VGT, ESPO, COP, ASG, STK, HQH, IJR, XLV, XMLV, M, CRM, AGNC, OCCI, ALLY, EMB, GCV, EOS, ARRY, UNH, BSV, FCG, SH, VOO, BDC, BA, WST, VBR, CVS, XOM, MU, NKE, REGN, TPX, DIS, RCS, KMI, ABBV, TPH, IWM, SPY, ABT, AB, CMCSA, KR, POOL, THC, ET, CHI, MYRG, STWD, MTDR, GOOG, JHG, CHWY, DGRO, GSY, MBB, MOAT, SLV, SPUU, VMBS, ADBE, NLY, BLK, CTAS, C, DUK, NTIC, TSM, VTR, CROX, BOE, BDJ, V, PM, STLA, ARI, SUN, KIO, FSK, KEYS, ROKU, DSI, FDN, IYY, KWEB, SDY, SSO, VNQ, SAN, BRK.B, INTC, MCD, PEP, QDEL, RF, ROK, STM, UNP, ROOF, SPYG, Sold Out: JCI, MRNA, COF, ARKF, WFC, FXD, FXR, ECHO, VGSH, RSP, AMLP, HTAB, GNRC, HSRT, VER, XLU, CMG, SQ, SJNK, SHOP, VGLT, FLHY, LMT, FVD, PCI, NSP, TTAC, IVLU, CRL, GE, HPQ, SYLD, CELH, NFRA, LEAD, PAYC, MATX, CCL, ESEA, CSOD, ZBRA, MO, NEM, HPE, BNDX, VEEV, RMD, MPWR, BBWI, CMI, CGC, KDMN, FAX, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund, International Business Machines Corp, sells Tesla Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Moderna Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC owns 288 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/claraphi+advisory+network%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,545 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.82% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 17,276 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.04% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 154,444 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.69% ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 166,866 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,528 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.62%

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC initiated holding in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $47.4, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $47.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 51,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC initiated holding in Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.84 and $5.36, with an estimated average price of $2.98. The stock is now traded at around $1.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 854,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.69 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $43.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 27,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 18,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.03 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $103.77. The stock is now traded at around $96.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 464.69%. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $71.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 19,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 179.25%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $175.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 214.04%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $137.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.62%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $300.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 14,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 261.02%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $210.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 184.88%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $123.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The sale prices were between $57.44 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $60.71.