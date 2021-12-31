Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Big Lots Inc, Fiserv Inc, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Alliance Data Systems Corp, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: BIG, EMB, STLA, JXN, EXAI, MIDD, NUVA, PEB, PXD,

BIG, EMB, STLA, JXN, EXAI, MIDD, NUVA, PEB, PXD, Added Positions: PYPL, V, FISV, NOV, MA, DIS, WMT, ADP, NTES, MCK, WWE, AER, BF.A, AMT, CARS, ADNT, ATVI, MDLZ, BWA, TWTR, MMYT, MBI, BZ, SABR, YUMC, HP,

PYPL, V, FISV, NOV, MA, DIS, WMT, ADP, NTES, MCK, WWE, AER, BF.A, AMT, CARS, ADNT, ATVI, MDLZ, BWA, TWTR, MMYT, MBI, BZ, SABR, YUMC, HP, Reduced Positions: BABA, AXP, GOOGL, C, NVDA, BAC, GOOS, VRSN, ABNB, MCO, DHR, CNHI, VO, DBX, IQV, TSM, HDB, CRM, HD, COST, UNH, SPGI, SHW, ACN, AAPL, EL, MSFT, LIN, SFM, MTD, HLT, LBTYA, TXN, CMI, FTCH, AMZN, FB, VBR, LOGI, HCA, KDP, BRK.B, PFE, GS, DSGX, CPRT, HON, LLY, GM, HUM, CHTR, AIG, COP, BKNG, MTN, CMCSA, GD, HAL, STZ, WAB,

BABA, AXP, GOOGL, C, NVDA, BAC, GOOS, VRSN, ABNB, MCO, DHR, CNHI, VO, DBX, IQV, TSM, HDB, CRM, HD, COST, UNH, SPGI, SHW, ACN, AAPL, EL, MSFT, LIN, SFM, MTD, HLT, LBTYA, TXN, CMI, FTCH, AMZN, FB, VBR, LOGI, HCA, KDP, BRK.B, PFE, GS, DSGX, CPRT, HON, LLY, GM, HUM, CHTR, AIG, COP, BKNG, MTN, CMCSA, GD, HAL, STZ, WAB, Sold Out: PTON, ADS, MTB, AMGN, D, LMT, WDAY, SLB, PDD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Big Lots Inc, Fiserv Inc, NOV Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Alliance Data Systems Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, M&T Bank Corp, Canada Goose Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owns 157 stocks with a total value of $6579.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 139,345 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 967,561 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 65,325 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 4,812,414 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.35% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 835,160 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.65%

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd initiated holding in Big Lots Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.52 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $45.5. The stock is now traded at around $39.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 920,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $103.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $20.5, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $18.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 817,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd initiated holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $41.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 157,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd initiated holding in Exscientia PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $20.9. The stock is now traded at around $20.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 177,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd initiated holding in NuVasive Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.19 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $50.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,444,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 115.27%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.503500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 529,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd added to a holding in NOV Inc by 41.70%. The purchase prices were between $11.73 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,487,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $99.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 809,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 26.81%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $372.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 259,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 31.65%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $138.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 208,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd added to a holding in Brown-Forman Corp by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $66.65. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 205,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd sold out a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $65.13 and $82.01, with an estimated average price of $73.76.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32.

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.