Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, Sells FedEx Corp, McDonald's Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc

New Purchases: ZBH, XOM, ENJY, AI, ILMN, NLY,

ZBH, XOM, ENJY, AI, ILMN, NLY, Added Positions: MRVL, TSM, CAT, FCX, DIS, NEA, AVGO, MRNA, DD, INCY, BRK.B, QS,

MRVL, TSM, CAT, FCX, DIS, NEA, AVGO, MRNA, DD, INCY, BRK.B, QS, Reduced Positions: FDX, MCD, PNC, WFC, GS, GOOGL, MS, ATVI, PEP, BG, AMZN, NKE, CVS, SNOW, PFE, VZ, JNJ, JPS, BAC, PYPL, LMT, MSFT, AMT, MMM, C, MA, CRSP, CRM, CSCO, MRK, DOW, HD, SFTBY, BX, NOW, CCI, CMC, TTWO,

FDX, MCD, PNC, WFC, GS, GOOGL, MS, ATVI, PEP, BG, AMZN, NKE, CVS, SNOW, PFE, VZ, JNJ, JPS, BAC, PYPL, LMT, MSFT, AMT, MMM, C, MA, CRSP, CRM, CSCO, MRK, DOW, HD, SFTBY, BX, NOW, CCI, CMC, TTWO, Sold Out: CRWD, COP, ETN, DOCU, VEEV, ROK, PEGA, COMM, ABBV, IBM, CX, WMT, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Enjoy Technology Inc, sells FedEx Corp, McDonald's Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jupiter+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,175 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,189 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.16% Nike Inc (NKE) - 68,358 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,612 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 24,902 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $120.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $79.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Enjoy Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.1 and $11, with an estimated average price of $6.81. The stock is now traded at around $3.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 66,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $40.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $367.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.79 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $8.4. The stock is now traded at around $7.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 92.86%. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $125.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in QuantumScape Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.03 and $40.58, with an estimated average price of $27.47. The stock is now traded at around $17.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332.