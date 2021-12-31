Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, Sells FedEx Corp, McDonald's Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc

- New Purchases: ZBH, XOM, ENJY, AI, ILMN, NLY,
- Added Positions: MRVL, TSM, CAT, FCX, DIS, NEA, AVGO, MRNA, DD, INCY, BRK.B, QS,
- Reduced Positions: FDX, MCD, PNC, WFC, GS, GOOGL, MS, ATVI, PEP, BG, AMZN, NKE, CVS, SNOW, PFE, VZ, JNJ, JPS, BAC, PYPL, LMT, MSFT, AMT, MMM, C, MA, CRSP, CRM, CSCO, MRK, DOW, HD, SFTBY, BX, NOW, CCI, CMC, TTWO,
- Sold Out: CRWD, COP, ETN, DOCU, VEEV, ROK, PEGA, COMM, ABBV, IBM, CX, WMT, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,175 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,189 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.16%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 68,358 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,612 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 24,902 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $120.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $79.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enjoy Technology Inc (ENJY)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Enjoy Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.1 and $11, with an estimated average price of $6.81. The stock is now traded at around $3.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 66,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $40.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $367.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.79 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $8.4. The stock is now traded at around $7.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 92.86%. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $125.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Incyte Corp (INCY)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in QuantumScape Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.03 and $40.58, with an estimated average price of $27.47. The stock is now traded at around $17.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91.Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332.
