Summitry Llc Buys Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Booking Holdings Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Alphabet Inc, Union Pacific Corp, sells Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summitry Llc. As of 2021Q4, Summitry Llc owns 91 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 387,992 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 312,371 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 31,738 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 264,288 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 262,941 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%

Summitry Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1365.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summitry Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1334.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summitry Llc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $385.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summitry Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2772.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summitry Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $242.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summitry Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3180.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 315 shares as of 2021-12-31.