Summitry Llc Buys Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Booking Holdings Inc

Investment company Summitry Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Alphabet Inc, Union Pacific Corp, sells Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summitry Llc. As of 2021Q4, Summitry Llc owns 91 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SUMMITRY LLC
  1. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 387,992 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 312,371 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 31,738 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 264,288 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 262,941 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

Summitry Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1365.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

Summitry Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1334.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Summitry Llc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $385.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Summitry Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2772.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Summitry Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $242.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Summitry Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3180.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 315 shares as of 2021-12-31.



