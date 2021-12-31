Summitry Llc Buys Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Booking Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: WFCPL.PFD, BACPL.PFD, LMT, GOOG, UNP, AMZN, CB, QCOM, DEO, BLK, IVV, PEP, HD, KO, ABBV, SO, ESS, JPM, LH, NEWT, SPY, ADBE, ADP, IBM, FDX, NEE, EQR, DE, EOG, EPD, BOH, TPVG, BK, OXLC, WMT, ITW, SIVB, PFE, NTRS, NVDA, MCO,
- Added Positions: DIS, IGSB, TIP, FISV, MA, V, BRK.B, AGG, MDT, ROST, C, ULTA, LQD, NOC, DG, WFC, CRM, ZBRA, AAPL, VZ, NVS, KMB, MMM, SYY, MTB, JNJ,
- Reduced Positions: BKNG, LOW, GOOGL, MSFT, TSM, UPS, ABC, CSCO, ETN, MCD, PGR,
For the details of SUMMITRY LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summitry+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SUMMITRY LLC
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 387,992 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 312,371 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 31,738 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 264,288 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 262,941 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
Summitry Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1365.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Summitry Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1334.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Summitry Llc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $385.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Summitry Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2772.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Summitry Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $242.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Summitry Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3180.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 315 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of SUMMITRY LLC. Also check out:
1. SUMMITRY LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SUMMITRY LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SUMMITRY LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SUMMITRY LLC keeps buying