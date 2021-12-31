Laffer Tengler Investments Buys SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, Steel Dynamics Inc, Xylem Inc, Sells Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF, Roku Inc, iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

- New Purchases: CWB, TECK, CMPGY, PRNDY, TLPFY, TTNDY, WRDLY, MLM, MTZ, PWR, TX, KD, DTRUY,
- Added Positions: STLD, LRCX, XYL, ADBE, CVS, JNJ, NOW, COST, EQIX, FDX, HON, ORLY, UNH, FTNT, SQ, GLW, GS, GOOGL, TXN, CMG, BLK, J, REGN, CSCO, CMCSA, IIVI, ABBV, BK, MDT, ORCL, PHM, FOXA, AN, D, EOG, RTX, ZBRA, DISCK, CB, AMZN, AXP, BBY, CAT, VALE, GILD, LHX, HD, IPG, JPM, LNC, LOW, REG, CRM, SBUX, SYK, DIS, IRBT, PM, LYB, FB, ANET, LITE, ICLN, PALL, APH, BWA, ECL, FCX, HRL, KMB, LFUS, SAP, SCCO, TSM, DFS, CHTR, PSX, BJ, BLOK, FLTR, FTXD, IGBH, OILK, REZ, SGOL, SIVR, TIPZ, UGA, UNL, CLF, GRMN, LTC, PAAS, PXD, RS, WPM, PTY, OMF, SHOP, YUMC, CPER, SCHP,
- Reduced Positions: EPRF, SLQD, LUV, IGSB, PANW, FLOT, BRK.B, ASML, MSFT, NEAR, MBB, CGEMY, BKLN, DHRPA.PFD, LQD, EMB, RCRUY, PSA, KRBN, AVGOP.PFD, DOW, LZAGY, PHG, NJDCY, TMO, HYGH, MDLZ, V, WFCPL.PFD, BSCP, GMAB, ASHTY, DKILY, NSRGY, MRAAY, KIGRY, AAGIY, ADDYY, KRYAY, HDB, SXYAY, LNSTY, KSRYY, BSCO, FANUY, ALSMY, PROSY, LVMUY,
- Sold Out: ROKU, IFRA, Z, FRCOY, TRQ, CNC, ASAN, ICVT,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,957 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,577 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
- Danaher Corp (DHRpA.PFD) - 3,326 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD) - 2,793 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 13,718 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91. The stock is now traded at around $75.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 12,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)
Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Compass Group PLC (CMPGY)
Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in Compass Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $23.07, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Teleperformance SE (TLPFY)
Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in Teleperformance SE. The purchase prices were between $193.42 and $224.06, with an estimated average price of $206.69. The stock is now traded at around $186.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 708 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pernod Ricard SA (PRNDY)
Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in Pernod Ricard SA. The purchase prices were between $44.2 and $48.48, with an estimated average price of $46.84. The stock is now traded at around $44.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Worldline SA (WRDLY)
Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in Worldline SA. The purchase prices were between $25.71 and $40.15, with an estimated average price of $30.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc by 28.98%. The purchase prices were between $57.54 and $67.49, with an estimated average price of $62.65. The stock is now traded at around $63.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 41,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Xylem Inc (XYL)
Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 28.47%. The purchase prices were between $114.05 and $133.51, with an estimated average price of $124.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $447.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Block Inc (SQ)
Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in Block Inc by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $98.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vale SA (VALE)
Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in Vale SA by 62.18%. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL)
Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 23.56%. The purchase prices were between $148.6 and $204.67, with an estimated average price of $181.16. The stock is now traded at around $214.480100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA)
Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $34.61 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $36.56.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.Sold Out: Fast Retailing Co Ltd (FRCOY)
Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in Fast Retailing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $56.66 and $70.95, with an estimated average price of $63.22.Sold Out: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)
Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $14.16.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.
