Laffer Tengler Investments Buys SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, Steel Dynamics Inc, Xylem Inc, Sells Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF, Roku Inc, iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

Investment company Laffer Tengler Investments (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, Steel Dynamics Inc, Xylem Inc, Adobe Inc, Block Inc, sells Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF, Roku Inc, iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF, Zillow Group Inc, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Laffer Tengler Investments. As of 2021Q4, Laffer Tengler Investments owns 342 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Laffer Tengler Investments
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,957 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,577 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
  3. Danaher Corp (DHRpA.PFD) - 3,326 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
  4. Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD) - 2,793 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 13,718 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91. The stock is now traded at around $75.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 12,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Compass Group PLC (CMPGY)

Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in Compass Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $23.07, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Teleperformance SE (TLPFY)

Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in Teleperformance SE. The purchase prices were between $193.42 and $224.06, with an estimated average price of $206.69. The stock is now traded at around $186.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pernod Ricard SA (PRNDY)

Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in Pernod Ricard SA. The purchase prices were between $44.2 and $48.48, with an estimated average price of $46.84. The stock is now traded at around $44.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Worldline SA (WRDLY)

Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in Worldline SA. The purchase prices were between $25.71 and $40.15, with an estimated average price of $30.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc by 28.98%. The purchase prices were between $57.54 and $67.49, with an estimated average price of $62.65. The stock is now traded at around $63.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 41,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Xylem Inc (XYL)

Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 28.47%. The purchase prices were between $114.05 and $133.51, with an estimated average price of $124.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $447.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Block Inc (SQ)

Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in Block Inc by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $98.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vale SA (VALE)

Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in Vale SA by 62.18%. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL)

Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 23.56%. The purchase prices were between $148.6 and $204.67, with an estimated average price of $181.16. The stock is now traded at around $214.480100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA)

Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $34.61 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $36.56.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

Sold Out: Fast Retailing Co Ltd (FRCOY)

Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in Fast Retailing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $56.66 and $70.95, with an estimated average price of $63.22.

Sold Out: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)

Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $14.16.

Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)

Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.



