Laffer Tengler Investments Buys SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, Steel Dynamics Inc, Xylem Inc, Sells Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF, Roku Inc, iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, Steel Dynamics Inc, Xylem Inc, Adobe Inc, Block Inc, sells Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF, Roku Inc, iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF, Zillow Group Inc, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Laffer Tengler Investments. As of 2021Q4, Laffer Tengler Investments owns 342 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Laffer Tengler Investments's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/laffer+tengler+investments/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,957 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,577 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Danaher Corp (DHRpA.PFD) - 3,326 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD) - 2,793 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 13,718 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%

Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91. The stock is now traded at around $75.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 12,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in Compass Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $23.07, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in Teleperformance SE. The purchase prices were between $193.42 and $224.06, with an estimated average price of $206.69. The stock is now traded at around $186.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in Pernod Ricard SA. The purchase prices were between $44.2 and $48.48, with an estimated average price of $46.84. The stock is now traded at around $44.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laffer Tengler Investments initiated holding in Worldline SA. The purchase prices were between $25.71 and $40.15, with an estimated average price of $30.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc by 28.98%. The purchase prices were between $57.54 and $67.49, with an estimated average price of $62.65. The stock is now traded at around $63.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 41,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 28.47%. The purchase prices were between $114.05 and $133.51, with an estimated average price of $124.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $447.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in Block Inc by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $98.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in Vale SA by 62.18%. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laffer Tengler Investments added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 23.56%. The purchase prices were between $148.6 and $204.67, with an estimated average price of $181.16. The stock is now traded at around $214.480100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $34.61 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $36.56.

Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in Fast Retailing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $56.66 and $70.95, with an estimated average price of $63.22.

Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $14.16.

Laffer Tengler Investments sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.